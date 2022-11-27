Read full article on original website
Bates took a chance, and wound up with a new team at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At the same time she was graduating from Georgia Tech, Sarah Bates saw all of the changes in her surroundings. A number of her Yellow Jackets teammates were leaving the program, either to play basketball professionally, start their post-basketball career, or find a new program to play for.
FAQ for key dates and timelines in college football’s offseason
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the calendar flipping to December on Thursday, one of the most important months in college football is about to begin. December marks the start of the offseason for many teams across the country, including West Virginia, which did not qualify for a bowl game after a 5-7 season. Programs are now tasked with navigating key upcoming dates, including the opening of the transfer portal window, and the early signing period’s National Signing Day.
WVU hires Wren Baker as director of athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University confirmed Wednesday that it had hired Wren Baker as its new director of athletics. Baker heads to Morgantown after a historic six-year stint at the University of North Texas. His hire concludes a 16-day search for a new athletic director at WVU, which began after the departure of Shane Lyons.
