Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
The top 42 Cyber Monday deals still available at Best Buy
Cyber Monday came and went, but retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more are still offering deals thanks to massive stock buildup. So if you're looking to shop some great deals this year, you're in luck. You can still save hundreds on great pieces of tech. The best Black Friday...
ZDNet
Upgrade your tool box with these deals before Cyber Monday 2022 ends
You can pick up some excellent savings this Cyber Monday. If you've been waiting to invest in a new drill, or if you've finally decided it's time to DIY your household fixes, you're in luck. Right now, you can save on handy devices like a car battery booster or a screwdriver set.
ZDNet
Setting up a new Android smartphone? Do these five things first
I'm setting up yet another Android smartphone for testing. Two, actually. One is the amazing Ulefone Power Armor 18T, which comes complete with a built-in Flir thermal camera, and the other is… well, I can't talk about the other one just yet. As the year draws to a close,...
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: December 2022 edition
It's been a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. So much new stuff to get excited over, all ready to empty your wallet over the holiday period. That said, there...
ZDNet
The 32 best Cyber Monday headphone deals
If your holiday season would get a lot happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Cyber Monday coming upon us, you may either want...
ZDNet
Too many marketing emails? Here's how to unsubscribe on Gmail, Outlook, and more
Three things are certain when the holiday season comes around: overeating, overspending, and my inbox being overcrowded with marketing emails from virtually every brand I've ever laid eyes on. With the Black Friday and Cyber Monday hubbub dying down, now is the best time to scan your inbox, discover what...
ZDNet
Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook proves hardware isn't what's holding back cloud gaming
Gaming Chromebooks and cloud gaming share something: they're both in their infancy. Cloud gaming's had slightly longer to develop, but with giants like Google still failing to "get it right" (RIP Stadia), its clear that it's still undergoing some growing pains. Nonetheless, its huge, singular potential makes many tech manufacturers and service providers more than willing to ride out the storm to stake a claim in cloud gaming's early days.
ZDNet
How to add a quick-access app launcher to the MacOS dock
The MacOS desktop interface is very user-friendly and makes it easy to work with your applications. With each iteration of the desktop, it gets better and better. Those of you who've been working with MacOS for a while have probably grown accustomed to using a combination of dock icons and Launchpad to open your installed applications.
ZDNet
HP Cyber Monday sale still available: Cheap monitors, Chromebooks, more
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have ended, but this week some US retailers are still promoting deals and discounts on a broad range of tech, gadgets, and gifts. One vendor taking this approach is HP. The PC giant has launched HP Cyber Week, a week-long sales event in the aftermath of Black Friday that includes substantial discounts on PCs, laptops, monitors, and more.
ZDNet
I saved $200 on an iPad Air for Cyber Monday, and it's not too late for you, either
It can be a common misconception thinking that buying refurbished is synonymous with buying old or unwanted. The reality is, refurbished products have gone through just as thorough, if not more so, of a verification process before going back into the box and on the shelf. Best Buy's Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are the perfect way to ball on a budget. The price dropped at an all time low for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and is still on.
ZDNet
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s review: A premium Arm-based ultraportable with 5G and long battery life
Lenovo's ThinkPad X13s, which was announced at MWC back in February, is the first laptop powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC). This is the chip on which Microsoft's SQ3 -- as seen in the new Surface Pro 9 with 5G -- is based. Running Windows 11 on Arm (Home or Pro) and weighing just over a kilogram, the 13.3-inch fanless ThinkPad X13s is designed for 'hybrid workers, global travelers, field technicians and front-line workers', offering 5G connectivity (including mmWave) and claimed battery life of over 24 hours.
ZDNet
Kindle Scribe tips: 9 ways to get the most out of Amazon’s digital notebook
Amazon's newest Kindle is unlike any Kindle before it. First of all, its 10.2-inch e-ink display is giant. Second, it now comes with a pen that you can use on the Scribe's display to take notes, draw or highlight text. Amazon currently sells two different versions of the Scribe, one...
ZDNet
How to activate your new iPhone 14 and set up eSIM
Activating a new iPhone is mostly painless, whether you already owned one or are switching from Android. We'll cover the basics on how to activate a new iPhone and help you navigate potential eSIM challenges if you decide to get a new iPhone 14.
ZDNet
How an Amazon Prime membership can save you money on groceries
Saving money is a top priority for a lot of people these days, especially with something as constant and essential as groceries. If you're already paying for a Prime membership, here are some benefits that extend to saving on your groceries. Along with saving by shopping at your nearest Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Marketlocation, we highlight some savings hacks, including Amazon's virtual grocery outlet and coupon clips that can help you stack your fridge and pantry without stacking your bill. Read on for the details.
ZDNet
Smart sleepers: save $50 on the Soundcore Sleep A10 noise blocking earbuds
Sometimes, it's hard to fall asleep without external sounds or even with a white noise machine. You've added smart features to everything else, but how about your ears at bedtime? Right now, you can score specialized sleep earbuds for your sleep on sale. Originally $180, you can get the Soundcore Sleep A10 noise blocking sleep earbuds for only $130 with a special code.
ZDNet
Apple names the 16 best apps and games of 2022, with BeReal taking top honors
As the year comes to a close, we often take a moment to look back and reflect on what made the year stand out. Today, Apple honored 16 of the 3.59 billion apps on its App Store that made their mark across Apple's ecosystem. Much like Apple's own mission, it...
ZDNet
Microsoft tests Windows VPN notification, taskbar search updates
Microsoft is revisiting how search functions in the Windows 11 taskbar, while users could also soon get a small shield icon on their taskbar's system tray to indicate when a PC is connected to a VPN. In the Windows 11 build 25252 that has been released to the Dev Channel,...
ZDNet
These file types are the ones most commonly used by hackers to hide their malware
ZIP and RAR files have overtaken Office documents as the file most commonly used by cyber criminals to deliver malware, according to an analysis of real-world cyber attacks and data collected from millions of PCs. The research, based on customer data by HP Wolf Security, found in the period between...
ZDNet
AI challenger Cerebras unveils 'pay-per-model' AI cloud service with Cirrascale, Jasper
Artificial intelligence computer maker Cerebras Systems, which has built chips and computers, and now makes super-computers dedicated to speeding up deep learning, on Tuesday announced services to speed the use of very large language models that are becoming increasing popular for not only research but also commercial use. "We believe...
ZDNet
How to assign a different language for apps in Android 13
As the world grows smaller with every passing year, many find themselves in situations where they need to communicate in a different language with different people. You might use the Trello app with a team from Germany, so you'd want to be able to use that app in the correct language and without needing to set German as the system language.
Comments / 0