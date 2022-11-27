ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Hawaii's Mauna Loa erupts for the first since 1984

Hawaii's Mauna Loa is erupting after nearly 40 years. It started Sunday night, according to scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Weather authorities say a "trace to less than one-quarter inch" of ashfall could coat parts of the island but other than that, lava seems to be mostly contained in the caldera, the crater at the summit.
HAWAII STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Heavy snow, wind knocks out power for thousands across Washington state

SEATTLE (KOMO) — A weather system brought lowland snow to Washington state Tuesday, along with strong winds and power outages. Heavy, wet snow fell from Everett to Seattle Tuesday night, bringing down trees that knocked out power and blocked roads throughout the area. Nearly 90,000 people across the Puget...
WASHINGTON STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Governor announces leadership change over embattled child welfare system

SAN ANTONIO – The leader of Texas’ broken child welfare system is out of a job. A spokesperson for the Department of Family and Protective Services won't say if former department commissioner Jaime Masters resigned or was fired. When Masters took the reins of the embattled agency three...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy