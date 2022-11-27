ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

easttexasradio.com

Crash Kills Two In Anderson County

Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County killed Alex Garcia, 18, and passenger Devany Betancourt, 18, both of Frankston. Devany was a singer under the stage name Divina. It occurred on US 175 east of Frankston when Garcia failed to yield the right-of-way. Omar Perez, 22, was driving the other vehicle with passenger Anna Lorena, 20. They took Lorena to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. They are both from Grand Prairie.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Bullard man pleads guilty to concealing murdered woman’s body

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man pleaded guilty to a Smith County judge for his actions related to the 2018 murder of Rachel Lynn Jackson. In Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Wednesday, Charles Lennon II plead guilty to a felony charge of tampering with a human corpse in exchange for a 16-year prison sentence. Before the deal was struck, Lennon was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years after he was accused of attempting to conceal the body of Jackson. Lennon’s son, Charles Lennon III plead guilty in 2019 to murdering Jackson. He was sentenced to life in prison.
BULLARD, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Human remains located in Rains County

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office received a report about presumed human skeletal remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and are being assisted by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. No other information is available at the time of this release.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Human skeletal remains found in Rains County

In Rains County yesterday, law enforcement officers recovered what they’re describing as “human skeletal remains.” A statement from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, local officials received a report of the remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers along with the Rains and Hunt County sheriff’s offices are investigating. No further information was released. Yesterday multiple law enforcement vehicles were observed along U.S. Highway 276 in western Rains County.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing Rusk County teen

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday. Autumn Theiss has blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and she is 5'3". She told her mom that she was on her way home but she never arrived, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Indicted Constble Out On Bond

Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Smith is out on a sealed bond. A federal grand jury indicted Smith for directing his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat. The order resulted in bodily injury to the suspect. Judge Jeremy Kernodle will hear the case on Jan. 9, and if convicted, Smith faces up to ten years in federal prison.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH: Police Chase in Kaufman County

The driver of a black Ford SUV is leading police and sheriff's deputies on a chase in Kaufman Tuesday morning. NBC 5 has learned the chase started in the city of Kaufman before the driver attempted to get away on area freeways. The chase has been up and down parts of U.S. Highway 175 and Interstates 635 and 20 with speeds estimated at 100 mph.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Yantis Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash on FM 514 In Wood County

A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters worked together Tuesday night to put out a large house fire in Tyler. The fire destroyed a home in the 9200 block of Lakeshore Drive. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, a homeowner heard a noise upstairs at around 8:07, went to see what it was, and saw a fire. The residents were able to get out safely. No one was injured, including firefighters.
TYLER, TX

