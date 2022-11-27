Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Crash Kills Two In Anderson County
Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County killed Alex Garcia, 18, and passenger Devany Betancourt, 18, both of Frankston. Devany was a singer under the stage name Divina. It occurred on US 175 east of Frankston when Garcia failed to yield the right-of-way. Omar Perez, 22, was driving the other vehicle with passenger Anna Lorena, 20. They took Lorena to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. They are both from Grand Prairie.
cbs19.tv
Family feels disappointed after grand jury dismisses Wood County cold murder case
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Wood County grand jury chose to not indict a man who was being charged with capital murder in connection with a 15-year-old Winnsboro cold case. Brittany McGlone, 19, was murdered back in 2007 and her family has been looking for answers since....
KLTV
Grand jury dismisses charge for man accused in Wood County cold murder case
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man who was arrested in September in connection with the death of a woman in 2007 has been released from jail. Wood County judicial records show the disposition for Chad Earl Carr, 40, as “charges dismissed.” He was booked out on Wednesday.
KLTV
Bullard man pleads guilty to concealing murdered woman’s body
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man pleaded guilty to a Smith County judge for his actions related to the 2018 murder of Rachel Lynn Jackson. In Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Wednesday, Charles Lennon II plead guilty to a felony charge of tampering with a human corpse in exchange for a 16-year prison sentence. Before the deal was struck, Lennon was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years after he was accused of attempting to conceal the body of Jackson. Lennon’s son, Charles Lennon III plead guilty in 2019 to murdering Jackson. He was sentenced to life in prison.
Human remains located in Rains County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office received a report about presumed human skeletal remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and are being assisted by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. No other information is available at the time of this release.
Man charged in connection to 2007 Wood County cold case murder of Brittany McGlone no-billed
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man who was charged in connection to the Wood County cold case 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone was no-billed by a grand jury on Wednesday, according to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office. Chad Earl Carr was arrested this year on a capital murder charge. Since the case was […]
ketr.org
Human skeletal remains found in Rains County
In Rains County yesterday, law enforcement officers recovered what they’re describing as “human skeletal remains.” A statement from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, local officials received a report of the remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers along with the Rains and Hunt County sheriff’s offices are investigating. No further information was released. Yesterday multiple law enforcement vehicles were observed along U.S. Highway 276 in western Rains County.
Officials search for missing Rusk County teen
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday. Autumn Theiss has blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and she is 5'3". She told her mom that she was on her way home but she never arrived, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
KLTV
Report: Frankston woman killed when driver pulls in front of vehicle
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston woman died following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 175 in Anderson County Tuesday night. Devany Betancourt, 18, died at the scene, located on U.S. 175 at the intersection of County Road 3051, which is less than a mile east of Frankston. According to...
Grand jury chooses not to indict man arrested in 15-year-old East Texas cold case murder
A Wood County grand jury has chosen to not indict the man who was recently charged with capital murder in connection with the 2007 brutal murder of Brittany McGlone. Chad Earl Carr was arrested on Sept. 1 this year on a capital murder charge in the Dallas area by the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Indicted Constble Out On Bond
Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Smith is out on a sealed bond. A federal grand jury indicted Smith for directing his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat. The order resulted in bodily injury to the suspect. Judge Jeremy Kernodle will hear the case on Jan. 9, and if convicted, Smith faces up to ten years in federal prison.
KLTV
2 teens in custody after barricaded person situation at Gun Barrel City home
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A standoff situation at a home in Gun Barrel City has come to an end with two teenagers in custody. Gun Barrel City Police Chief Andrew Williams said two teenagers, a 15-year-old male and a 18-year-old female are in custody following the situation. According...
Missing teenager found, adult male arrested in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An investigation into a runaway juvenile resulted in her being found at a residence in Rusk County by law enforcement. Law enforcement has been searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 27. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, she was found at a residence off […]
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH: Police Chase in Kaufman County
The driver of a black Ford SUV is leading police and sheriff's deputies on a chase in Kaufman Tuesday morning. NBC 5 has learned the chase started in the city of Kaufman before the driver attempted to get away on area freeways. The chase has been up and down parts of U.S. Highway 175 and Interstates 635 and 20 with speeds estimated at 100 mph.
Yantis Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash on FM 514 In Wood County
A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.
Henderson County boy dies in carbon monoxide filled home, 3 others in the hospital
A Henderson County boy is dead and two younger children are in a Fort Worth hospital after they were found unconscious at a Gun Barrel City home filled with carbon monoxide.
Passenger opens fire on police during high-speed, multi-city pursuit originating in Kaufman
KAUFMAN, Texas — The passenger of a fleeing vehicle allegedly opened fire on police officers during a high-speed, multi-city pursuit on Tuesday morning. A Kaufman Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop on a black Ford Flex in the area of Houston Street and U.S. Highway 175, reportedly observed the vehicle run a red light at a high speed.
KLTV
House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters worked together Tuesday night to put out a large house fire in Tyler. The fire destroyed a home in the 9200 block of Lakeshore Drive. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, a homeowner heard a noise upstairs at around 8:07, went to see what it was, and saw a fire. The residents were able to get out safely. No one was injured, including firefighters.
Winona man arrested, accused of stealing over $85,000 from job using fake businesses
FLINT, Texas (KETK) – A Winona man was arrested in early November and is accused of creating multiple fake businesses in order to steal money from the company he was working for. According to a warrant, Andrew Boaz, 35, is accused of stealing a total of $85,979.29 from Nautical Mile Marine, a boat dealership where […]
Comments / 0