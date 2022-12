While the 2022 season isn’t over yet for the Indianapolis Colts, as they are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with six weeks remaining in the season, their chances of qualifying for the postseason are slim. Regardless of how this season ends, the No. 1 task on their to-do list this offseason will be finding a solution at quarterback.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO