Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Fairfax County police warn of ruse after victim robbed, scammed with fake gold
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are warning the public and calling for any victims of a fake gold scam to come forward. A Fairfax County resident was robbed and scammed with fake gold on Oct. 29, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). Police said...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County Police arrest murder suspect who repeatedly evaded authorities
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man who repeatedly fled police in connection with an October homicide in Mount Vernon, and earned the title of "Fairfax County's Most Wanted," has been taken into custody. Fairfax County Police announced Thursday afternoon that Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested after a brief...
NBC12
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
Woodbridge man arrested after allegedly stabbing dog
A Woodbridge man was arrested this weekend after he reportedly stabbed his dog.
Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on Lee Highway in Fairfax
Fairfax Police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday night crash involving a pedestrian on Lee Highway in Centreville.
2 men held in MD accused of murdering Westmoreland, VA school teacher
Two men, currently in Maryland, have been accused of murdering a school teacher in Westmoreland, VA, and are awaiting extradition proceedings. On Monday, November 28, after midnight, the Westmoreland Sheriff’s Office was notified of a fire at a residence in the Cabin Point subdivision, a statement from the department says.
theriver953.com
FCSO investigate the theft of Catalytic Converters
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the investigation of the theft of Catalytic Converters from a local car dealership. On Nov. 26 around 10:25 p.m. a white male is seen on security footage in the back lot of Winchester Mitsubishi. He is wearing a black jacket with the...
ffxnow.com
Police: FCPS instructional assistant stole over $10K from Chantilly Target
(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) A Fairfax County Public Schools instructional assistant has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash and goods from a Target in Chantilly. Fairfax County police arrested Denise Pitkin-Tilson, 55, of Chantilly yesterday and charged her with felony embezzlement for taking more than...
'Don't get caught slipping' | Fairfax County police are asking additional victims to come forward in fake gold robbery scheme
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After a man who thought he was stopping to help a group stranded on the highway had his bank accounts emptied, police are warning the public to be vigilant to a roadway scheme targeting Good Samaritans. On Oct. 29, Fairfax County police say a man...
fox5dc.com
Police officer shoots 2 pit bulls during welfare check in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A police officer shot two pit bulls after he was bitten by the dogs during a welfare check at a home in Prince William County. The shooting happened Monday just after 10 p.m. at a residence in the 13900 block of Telegraph Road in Woodbridge. Authorities say...
'Anyone could be the next victim' | Fairfax police announce $11K reward in search for alleged killer
FAIRFAX, Va. — A search in Fairfax County for an accused killer who could be "armed and dangerous" is on day 60, according to police, who are now offering thousands of dollars as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The hunt began after an early...
1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County
UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital. MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District. Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The […]
fox5dc.com
Mother of Magruder shooting victim says school leaders never contacted her
DERWOOD, Md. - More than ten months after a shooting at a Montgomery County high school that injured a 15-year-old boy, the victim's mother said Wednesday no one from the school district has ever contacted her. Karen Thomas spoke at a community meeting at Magruder High School, directly addressing top...
35-year-old pedestrian hit by minivan, killed in Prince William County
Investigators with the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit are currently investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a minivan in Manassas.
NBC Washington
Driver Injures Stafford Deputy During Traffic Stop, Flees: Officials
A driver hit and injured a Stafford County, Virginia, deputy on Tuesday, drove off, then fled on foot with a girl who was in the car, authorities said. The deputy pulled over a woman allegedly speeding in a Nissan Altima about 3:45 p.m. near Garrisonville and Eustace Roads, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
Bay Net
Four Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Tree In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On December 1, at approximately 7:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Peters Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree. Two...
fox5dc.com
Suspects get away after shooting, armed robbery leaves man injured in Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. - The suspects in a shooting and armed robbery that left a man injured Monday night in Prince William County are still on the loose after they were able to flee from officers. Police say the shooting happened just before 6:15 p.m. in the 17200 block of Wayside...
fox5dc.com
Rise in pedestrian fatalities in Manassas neighborhood
An 82-year-old woman was struck and killed early Monday morning while walking across a road in Manassas, according to Prince William County police. It’s the sixth fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Prince William County since September. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Manassas.
Comments / 0