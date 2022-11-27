Read full article on original website
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: 'I wish I had paid attention'
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy “Dead To Me.”
Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic
Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
Ice Cube Seems Pretty Proud About Losing $9 Million Because He Wouldn’t Get Vaccinated
Ice Cube confirmed he blew the chance at a $9 million movie paycheck because he refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine, during a recent interview on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. Last October, Ice Cube dropped out of the comedy Oh Hell No, where he was set to star alongside Jack Black. The film’s producers requested all cast and crew get vaccinated ahead of the shoot, but Ice Cube refused, walking away from a $9 million payday. Ice Cube didn’t comment publicly on the reports, or his decision to depart from the film, at the time. He finally opened...
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement
Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Bustle
Zendaya Wore A Cropped Cardigan With Nothing Underneath
Zendaya has been laying low as of late, but alas, when I opened up Instagram this morning, there she was — in all her glory — looking fabulous as f*ck. Posing in the desert, she was serving all the dreamy, minimalist vibes. The 26-year-old star wore a thin...
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Steals the Show During Heartwarming Red Carpet Interview
Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland. Jason Momoa's daughter may just be a star in the making. While celebrating the premiere of his new film Slumberland, the actor turned the night into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
Elle
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin announce engagement two years after confirming romantic relationship: 'He agreed to hang out forever'
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged. The couple shared moments from their intimate proposal as they announced their betrothal on Instagram on Friday. 'He agreed to hang out forever,' Ben, 29, captioned the proposal post. Noah, 28, captioned the shots: 'I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7...
Amanda Bynes Debuts Shorter Hair While Grabbing Coffee On School Break: Before & After Photos
Amanda Bynes has a brand-new hairstyle! The actress, 36, was seen with a shorter haircut while taking a coffee break during one of her cosmetology classes on Monday, November 28. Amanda kept a low-profile, wearing shades as she headed to the coffee shop, but her new hair looked fabulous. While she kept the same dark black shade that she had in the past, the new style was closer to a bob than her longer look.
Elle
Ariana Grande Posts First Photo of Her and Dalton Gomez Posing Together in 5 Months
Ariana Grande has been diligently and quietly working on the film adaptation of Wicked for months, but the singer popped back on Instagram today to give fans a very rare look at her marriage. Grande shared a captionless post featuring multiple photos of her husband Dalton Gomez, including one of them together. In the new photo, Grande appears with her blonde hair for her role as Glinda.
Man, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These People Who Had A Really, Really, Really, Really Bad Month
You hate to see it, folks. You really do.
‘I was going through something that night’: Will Smith blames Oscars outburst on ‘bottled rage’
Will Smith has spoken out about his controversial Oscars moment and has attributed his actions to long-repressed rage. The actor slapped Chris Rock during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony after Rock made a controversial joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Since then, the shocking moment has been one of the year’s biggest talking points, while Smith’s position in Hollywood has been under much public debate. After apologising for the incident on his own YouTube channel as well as in via other interactions with the press, the King Richard star appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor...
