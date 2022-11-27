Read full article on original website
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
wgnradio.com
Rose Pest’s partnership with Bernie’s Book Bank and Northwestern University
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/19/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about about the charity drive Books For Buckets with Bernie’s Book Bank and Northwestern University Basketball Team. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
Lookout Chicago, A Mobile Eyecare Clinic is coming to town!
It takes a special kind of innovation to curate events and experiences that serve the culture and community. However, Dinai Yelverton serves with enough grit and grace to get the job done. This millennial mama, wife and budding entrepreneur has taken on the challenge to bring a mobile clinic to town to service more Black and Brown kids with eye care. Yelverton, talks with the Chicago Defender about the importance of eye care for children, conversations that enhance our world and building a brand that matters in Chicago and beyond.
wgnradio.com
The House of Glunz
Walking into the 134-year-old business in Old Town is like stepping back in time. Chicago has many iconic and historic family and brand names, from Wrigley to Malnati to Wacker to Mayer to Glunz. The Glunz story began in 1879 when Louis Glunz emigrated from Paderborn, Germany, to the east coast of the U.S. He struggled to make a go of it, and a former neighbor in Germany wired that he should join him in Chicago, which he described as a boom town following the Great Chicago Fire. That neighbor was Oscar Mayer (yes, that one). Glunz got a job at a brewery owned by Charles Wacker (yes, that one). It was Wacker who set up Louis as Chicago’s first distributor of Schlitz beer in 1888. Today, the president of Louis Glunz Beer, Inc., is Jerry Glunz, the great-grandson of Louis. He tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that the Glunz empire has expanded and now includes a wine distribution company, a vineyard in California, the House of Glunz, still in the original location at Division and Wells, which deals in fine wines and liquor, the Glunz Tavern next door, which reopened recently after being closed since Prohibition, and a chemical company, Regis Technologies. Five generations have worked or are working in the Glunz business, and a sixth is on the way.
onekindesign.com
This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details
Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
wgnradio.com
Could banks reimburse customers for Zelle scams?
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about what banks plan to do about the recent Zelle scams and an increase in Medicare open enrollment scams. He also shares details about checking with your doctor’s office before paying a bill.
wgnradio.com
This Week in Chicago History: Walnut Room, The White Hen, and helicopter traffic reports
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the debut of The Walnut Room, the birth of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the completion of the Manhattan Project, and more.
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up
Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.
Is there a new Chicago PD episode tonight? (November 30)
Chicago PD has some big narrative moments up ahead. The investigation into Sean O’Neal (Jefferson White) is going to come to a conclusion, and we’re going to find out if Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) has been right in assuming he’s guilty. There’s a lot riding on Upton’s case,...
seniorresource.com
Oakbrook Estates and 5 More Mobile Home Parks Near Chicago!
Did you know that approximately 22 million people live in mobile home parks? They can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got you covered. Check out this list of the top 6 highest-rated mobile home parks near Chicago!
wgnradio.com
What happens to bugs in the winter?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/19/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to explain where bugs go during the winter, and shares that they do NOT die off rather go into Diapause. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
POLITICO
Darren Bailey on why he lost
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
Mayor Lightfoot travels to high-crime neighborhoods, holds roundtables to hear from community voices
CHICAGO — Marcellus Moore, a former member of the Vice Lords, has spent time in jail and on the streets of Chicago’s West Side. He’s seen it all — poverty, crime and incarceration. But inside of the Firehouse Community Art Center in North Lawndale, he witnessed something he’d never seen before. A Chicago mayor in […]
As Hyde Park's Piccolo Mondo closes, customers step in for generous final tip for staff
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Piccolo Mondo Restaurant and Bakery has closed after serving a staple in the Hyde Park community for nearly four decades.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Monday, the guests did not want to say goodbye to the staff without first letting them know how much they appreciate their service.Outside Piccolo Mondo, on the ground floor of the Windermere House apartment tower, at 1642 E. 56th St., you'll find signs thanking those who have dined at the restaurant and offered support over the years.But now, it is the customers themselves who want to make sure they send off the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's best holiday cookie contest winner may be a surprise
CHICAGO - The annual Chicago Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest has been tradition for 36 years. Every year bakers from the Chicago area and Indiana vie for the title of best cookie. FOX 32's Sylvia Perez went behind the scenes with the Tribune food editor to see how the process plays...
Chicago magazine
The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn
For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
Austin Weekly News
Finalists for Lake/Kedzie project announced
The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) released a short list of architectural firms and developers to build three mixed-use buildings near the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station – and many of them are no strangers to the city’s efforts to bring developments to the historically neglected West Side.
foodgressing.com
Chicken Salad Chick Opens In Chicago Metro Area
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the grand opening of its first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois. Located at 220 North Randall Road (Batavia IL), Chicken Salad Chick Batavia is opening in the former Crabby Boil...
Former Illinois state representative, Chicago city executive Eugene Barnes dies at 91
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is remembering longtime Illinois state Rep. Eugene Barnes.Barnes died Sunday, Nov. 13. He was 91 years old.Barnes served four terms in Springfield, representing the South Side of Chicago. He helped form the influential Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, and sponsored the first Illinois Lottery legislation.As chairman of the state House of Representatives Appropriations II committee, Barnes led the effort to secure funds for the first buildings on the Chicago State University campus. He also authored legislation requiring medical students who received state scholarships to work in medically underserved communities after they graduated.Barnes resigned his state House seat...
