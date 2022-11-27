Read full article on original website
Related
Kyan Mason is St. Edward’s X-factor in title defense: OHSAA football Division I state championship preview
CANTON, Ohio — Kyan Mason’s hopes quickly turned to expectations with one opportunity last year as a sophomore, when his coaches called on him to play receiver in a big early season showdown against Mentor. “I didn’t even think they were going to call me,” said Mason, a...
spectrumnews1.com
Hall Of Fame Resort gets preliminary approval for sports betting
CANTON, Ohio — Michael Crawford is the President and CEO of the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company. He's looking over renderings of the new shops and sports book being built. “We will be the only retail sports book in Stark County, which is one of the biggest...
wooster.edu
Wooster mourns passing of women’s athletics pioneer Virginia (Ginny) Hunt
Virginia (Ginny) Hunt, a legendary and tireless advocate, teacher, coach, administrator, and mentor who helped start the first women’s varsity athletic teams at The College of Wooster passed away on Sunday, November 27 in Iowa. Hunt joined Wooster’s faculty as an instructor in the Women’s Physical Education Department in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area
If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
5 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. They're known for their Friday fish fries, which feature perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. Outside of Friday, you can get their fish sandwich, which has a beer-battered cod fillet, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie. Locals also recommend getting their house-made Irish egg rolls, which are filled with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss and come with Thousand Island dressing and horseradish mayo on the side.
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
Winning Ohio Lottery ticket worth $711,000 hits Rolling Cash 5 jackpot: See where the lucky ticket was sold
SEVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous lottery story on Nov 8, 2022. The Ohio Lottery says one lucky ticket hit the Rolling Cash 5 jackpot worth $711,000 during Friday’s drawing. The winning ticket, which was an auto-pick, was...
How Ohio deer hunting has changed
Monday marks the start of Ohio's deer gun hunting season. While the designated “gun week" and "bonus days” remain popular, data shows it’s another weapon of choice helping the sport grow.
akronlife.com
Then & Now: Firestone Country Club
August 2003: For decades, golf legends have descended upon Akron to tee off at Firestone Country Club in August. The club, built in 1929 by Harvey Firestone for his Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. employees, held its first professional tournament, the Rubber City Open, in 1954. It’s most known for hosting the World Golf Championships that showcases the best golfers, including Tiger Woods, who won it a record 18 times. Akron Life’s 2003 story by Jim McGarrity about the World Golf Championships’ NEC Invitational championed volunteers who did everything from picking up players arriving on private jets to sitting at the hospital bedside of a player’s wife. The event’s name changed to Bridgestone Invitational in 2005, and the tournament held its last round at Firestone in 2018.
akronlife.com
Then and Now: Ray’s Place in Kent
Before a soldier boarded a train to serve in World War II, he grabbed a cold beer at Ray’s Place in Kent. The story is one of many in the “Meet Me At Ray’s” book that chronicles the local institution, which was named the first sports bar in Ohio, and a 1948 picture of a TV in Ray’s playing a Cleveland Indians game proves it.
cleveland19.com
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
Student stabbed at Akron school, charges pending
A student was stabbed at John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon, Akron police said.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Former Streetsboro councilman and son facing dozens of charges
A former Streetsboro councilman and his son are now facing dozens of charges.
WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
Akron police investigating after 2 cops seen carrying Jayland Walker sign to their cruiser
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Mass shooting survivor makes plea to Ohio lawmakers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Whitney Austin says she still has good days and bad days. But she calls herself a miracle. After all, she survived being shot 12 times. It happened on Sept. 16, 2018. Austin was on her way to work at Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, when she quite literally walked into a mass shooting.
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0