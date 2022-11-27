Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Get one-of-a-kind Christmas presents at the Magic of Santa Craft Faire in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The whole community is invited to the annual Magic of Santa Craft Faire at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center this weekend. Organizers, Dan and Paula Clements from Tanner’s Marketplace, stopped by Morning Break to tell us all about the event’s 43rd year. There will be...
2news.com
New Event Center to be Named ‘Tahoe Blue Center’
It’s being built along Lake Tahoe’s south shore. New Stateline Event Center to be Named 'Tahoe Blue Center'. The Tahoe Blue Center is scheduled to open in July 2023.
cityofslt.us
Join Us for the 2nd Annual Festival of Winter Lights
Brighten up your holidays by attending the Festival of Winter Lights. This outdoor holiday market-style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum at 3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4-8pm. Attendees can look forward to a...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City Historical Society hosts Christmas party Sunday
The Carson City Historical Society will host its annual Christmas party on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. in the Foreman-Roberts Museum Carriage House. The event will feature live music by David Bugli and friends and a presentation held by Michael Fischer on “Dominique Laxalt – An Iron Man that Started in a Wooden Wagon, A Story of Basque Independence, Isolation and Success.” Following the lecture, a brief membership meeting will be held with elections of officers for the 2023 year.
2news.com
Midtown Reno Holiday Party & Tree Lighting Ceremony This Thursday
The Annual MidTown Holiday Party & Tree Lighting Ceremony is back as not only a part of the ever-growing recurring monthly event known as First Thursdays in MidTown, but the kick-off to Let it Glow, Reno!. “MidTown is shining brighter than ever with a newly lit corridor lined with festive...
2news.com
3rd Annual Homestead Holidays at Silver Saddle Ranch
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to join for the 3rd Annual Homestead Holidays event at Silver Saddle Ranch from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. each evening from December 9 - 11. It will be full of family-friendly activities and old-fashioned holiday cheer,...
2news.com
Griswold Challenge Holiday Light Decorating Contest Starts Thursday
(November 29, 2022) The Griswold Challenge, presented by One Nevada Credit Union, returns to Downtown Sparks this week at 39 North Pole Village with five teams competing for holly-jolly bragging rights and cash prizes. The fiercely competitive light decorating contest inspired by Clark Griswold from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is...
2news.com
Happening Now: City of Reno Begins Cannabis Consumption Lounge Meetings
The City is looking for feedback from the community until December 9. One of the businesses that could be approved is in Washoe County - The Venue at Sol Cannabis LLC.
Nevada Appeal
Fallon Theatre celebrates season with Rudolph, Ralphie
We have a great lineup of holiday movies and events coming your way. We hope you can join us. This Friday night is the city of Fallon Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Maine Street from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Then please join us right after the tree lighting for a...
2news.com
Ashlee’s Toy Closet Collecting Toys for Christmas
Ashlee’s Toy Closet, together with community partners & local businesses, is kicking off a Holiday Toy Drive to benefit children within our community. Decorated bins have been placed all around our area just waiting to be filled with new toys. Donations will be accepted through December 16. Participating businesses...
2news.com
City of Sparks Announces Road Closures for Holiday Activities
The City of Sparks wants the public to be advised of the following road closures this weekend while they host holiday activities:. 39 North Pole – Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 2:30 a.m. to Sunday, Dec. 4 at 11 p.m. Parking around Victorian Plaza and Avenue of the Oaks will...
fox5ny.com
RIP Rudolph: Bear takes on inflatable Christmas reindeer at Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nevada - One bear clearly has no Christmas spirit this year. David Lester from Zephyr Cove, Nevada woke up Saturday to find his Christmas decorations in disarray — and the culprit was caught on camera. Lester’s security camera caught the incident on video, which shows a bear...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations
STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza
Every Tuesday at 5 p.m., a grassroots group of volunteers who call themselves Family Soup Mutual Aid hands out hot food, hygiene supplies, warm clothes, fentanyl testing strips and Narcan to the unhoused population at the Reno City Plaza. The post Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view. “George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property. Located on State...
Thrillist
This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey
Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
Sierra Sun
Schools closed, chain controls in effect as snow falls in Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The snow started falling in the early morning hours Thursday at Lake Tahoe. Chain controls are in effect and all schools in the Incline Village, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe areas are closed Thursday, Dec. 1, due to hazardous road and weather conditions. The National Weather...
KOLO TV Reno
Parade of Lights to close roads in Douglas County
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a series of road closures for the Parade of Lights happening on Dec. 3. The roads will close at 4:30, with the parade set to begin at 5:00 p.m. Parade floats will begin to roll from Heritage Park...
Sierra storm warning includes Tahoe, up to 2 feet of snow
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra, including Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
Comments / 1