Read full article on original website
Related
Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball preseason breakdown
Jake DiMichele is at First Love Christian Academy. OLSH is playing in Class 3A. It might sound harsh, but the rest of the WPIAL Class 2A field is no long playing for second place, which must be a refreshing change of pace after the reign of terror the Chargers visited on the classification the last few years.
Countdown to tipoff: Executive Education boys basketball would like more than just another district banner
In comparison to many other schools that have been around much longer, Executive Education Academy doesn’t have a lot of banners hanging in its relatively new gymnasium. But what stands out on the north wall of the gym are four District 11 boys basketball banners, all lined up in a row. The Raptors are 4-for-4 in winning district titles since the boys basketball program began in 2018-19. The ...
Countdown to tipoff: Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball has the pieces for its own PIAA run
The Allentown Central Catholic football team will play in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Friday at Bald Eagle Area High School,. The Vikings boys basketball season will begin 20 hours later with a game against Cardinal O’Hara at Rockne Hall. Both programs have won three state championships and both always carry high expectations and those expectations won’t change for the Vikings this winter on ...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Steel-High faces Canton in state-playoff rematch
YORK, Pa. — Steelton-Highspire's state-playoff quest continues after a dramatic last-second 42-35 victory over Northern Lehigh in Saturday's Class 1A quarterfinal. A rematch with the team that ended their postseason run last year. Steel-High will face District 4 champion Canton Friday night at 7 p.m. at Shamokin High School.
Steel-High (11-1) vs. Canton (12-1): Players to know and keys to victory in Class A football semifinals
Steel-High defeats Northern Lehigh in PIAA 1A quarterfinal playoff game Steel-High (11-1) vs. Canton (12-1) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Belle Vernon nearly left in the dark prepping for State playoffs
On the heels of winning the WPIAL 3A Championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, the Leopards are now preparing to face Central Martinsburg in the PIAA state semifinals.
Nazareth loaded with wrestling talent - but not depth
Coach: Dave Crowell (20th season at Nazareth, 38th overall; 569-141-1 at Nazareth, Wilson, and Easton) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 18-3, 8-0 EPC; District 11 and PIAA 3A duals runner-up; team champion at D-11, Northeast Regional and PIAA 3A individual tournaments. Class: 3A. Twitter/social media: Nazarethwrestling.com; @nazwrestling. Returning wrestlers: Jr....
PIAA Class 4A football: Allentown Central Catholic has coaches who have been on state tournament rides before
Earlier this year, Rob Melosky got to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his Parkland state championship football team. A few weeks later, Dan Kendra Sr. had his own special reunion with members of his undefeated 1972 Allentown Central Catholic football team. Both Melosky and Kendra enjoyed those occasions because they got to relive some special memories from the past. But as assistant coaches ...
Penn Manor girls basketball ready to repeat history
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — During the Lancaster-Lebanon Basketball Media Day on Sunday at LNP, the Penn Manor girls team might have looked unassuming. A group of three teammates and a new first-year head coach waiting patiently at their table ready to answer anyone who had a question. But the Comets aren’t a group to take […]
FOX43.com
High School Football: Trinity looks to take down a titan in PIAA Class 2A semifinals
YORK, Pa. — Trinity continued its magical postseason run last weekend with a 35-17 come-from-behind victory over Executive Education Charter in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. But the Shamrocks might need more than magic to defeat their next opponent in the semifinals. They face one of the most dominant...
Brice Pollock Becomes Latest Pitt Recruit to Decommit
The Pitt Panthers lost a 2023 defensive back from their next recruiting class.
Imani Christian transfers eligible for basketball season after PIAA overturns WPIAL decisions
Imani Christian transfers Robert Sledge and Kylan Holmes are now eligible to play basketball this winter after the PIAA overturned earlier decisions by the WPIAL. The two had appeal hearings Monday. “They were so excited and I understand why,” Imani Christian athletic director Cliff Simon said. “Both had legitimate reason...
2022-23 Preseason Profile: Sacred Heart boy's basketball
After finishing just under .500 at 15-6 last year, the Sacred Heart boy’s basketball team will look to return to their dominant ways in 2022-23, with an experienced roster from top to bottom. The Knights will, as they have for over a decade, be under the direction of head...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant wrestlers plan to reload, compete for section title
Mt. Pleasant wrestling team missed its goal last season of winning a WPIAL Class 2A title. But fourth-year coach Zach Snyder said reaching the final four in the WPIAL was something the 2022-23 squad can build on. With the change in section alignments moving Mt. Pleasant to Section 2, the...
State football rankings: Allentown Central Catholic up to No. 3 in 4A, but must face No. 1 on Friday
Just 24 teams are still playing high school football in Pennsylvania and for the Lehigh Valley, just one remains. That’s Allentown Central Catholic, which has won two PIAA playoff games and needs to win two more to become state champs for the fourth time in program history. The Vikings are ranked No. 3 — up from No. 6 — in the latest state rankings produced by Eric Epler of Pennlive.com. ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A wrestling preview: Waynesburg still the team to beat
Waynesburg is looking for its fourth consecutive WPIAL Class 3A team title after overcoming numerous obstacles last season. A serious arm injury kept senior Cole Homet from competing in all but three matches, and weight problems kept the Raiders from having their strongest lineup. Still, they found a way to win another title, defeating Connellsville, 35-18, in the finals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign
Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
WETM 18 News
Mammoth’s Parker Moskal earns FPHL honor
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Mammoth player earned a franchise first Thursday. Forward Parker Moskal was named the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) Player of the Month for November. Moskal was lights out on the ice this past month for the Mammoth. Parker scored a staggering 32 points in 13 games to go along […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Valley girls basketball team will measure success by progress
Aelan Wyley has plans to be an architect someday. For now, she’d like to win more basketball games. With the start of the girls regular season approaching, the Valley senior guard good-naturedly laughed off the Vikings’ inability to score points and post victories, acknowledging it’s been much longer since the program has tasted much success.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell wrestling team aims to start new streak of WPIAL titles
The Burrell wrestling team is determined to get back on the top step of the podium. The Bucs’ incredible streak of 15 consecutive WPIAL titles came to an end last year with a 30-28 loss to Quaker Valley in the Class 2A final, but the goal is to start a new district championship streak.
Comments / 0