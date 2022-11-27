Chicopee police and Chicopee Public Schools work together for ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ toy drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department teamed up with Chicopee Public Schools on Sunday to spread some holiday cheer. During this holiday season local efforts are well underway to make sure no child goes without something to open on Christmas Day.

People were filling up a police cruiser parked outside of the Chicopee Walmart from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with all kinds of toys for children, along with gift cards for teens. Items that were donated ranged from toy fire stations to stuffed animals, and dolls like Barbie.

Travis Odiorne of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News, “All the toys we collect will be donated and distributed the week before Christmas, and out to the people in need in the city of Chicopee.”

Odiorne went on to say that they’ve been hosting this “Stuff a Cruiser” toy drive the past few years with the help of Chicopee Public Schools. “We always try to give back to the community,” Travis continued, “They’re big supporters of us and what we do, and we appreciate that. So, whenever we have the opportunity to give back to them, we like to do that.”

It didn’t take long for the Chicopee community to come together and help out children in need this Christmas. At just about half way into the toy drive, and the cruiser was filling up, fast.

That’s thanks to generous donators like Nancy Bosworth of Springfield.

Nancy told 22news why she felt compelled to contribute to the drive, “When I was a kid we didn’t have much, but my parents always made sure there was something under the tree. I know there’s so many kids in the world that their parents just aren’t capable of doing it. So I wanted to make their Christmases a little bit merrier.”

And with hundreds of items collected, there’s sure to be plenty of smiling faces come Christmas morning.

