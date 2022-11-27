ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Pac-12 Championship Odds: Utah vs. USC prediction, odds and pick – 12/2/2022

The Utah Utes and USC Trojans will match up in the Pac-12 college football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game is a matchup of an earlier Pac-12 game. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Utah-USC prediction and pick. Utah has gone 9-3 in the regular season, including […] The post Pac-12 Championship Odds: Utah vs. USC prediction, odds and pick – 12/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

John Calipari’s passionate plea puts NCAA on notice, leaves Bellarmine head coach emotional

The Kentucky Wildcats took care of business Tuesday night at home, defeating the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington, 60-41. After the game, Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spent some time talking about the idea that the NCAA should waive the waiting time for Bellarmine’s eligibility for the NCAA Tournament. Via Jeff Drummond of Cats Illustrated: […] The post John Calipari’s passionate plea puts NCAA on notice, leaves Bellarmine head coach emotional appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Coyotes vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022

Is the west coast the best coast? To cap off Thursday’s hockey action, the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings will do their best to prove that statement to be true as they face off on the ice in a Western Conference showdown. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Coyotes-Kings prediction and […] The post NHL Odds: Coyotes vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Utes get positive Dalton Kincaid injury update before Pac-12 Championship vs. USC

The Utah Utes are preparing for a huge game this coming Friday against the USC Trojans, with both teams squaring off for the Pac-12 title. One of the most notable storylines heading into this conference championship game is the status of Utes football tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was not able to finish last Saturday’s […] The post Utes get positive Dalton Kincaid injury update before Pac-12 Championship vs. USC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Lakers fans can’t stop hitting half-court shots to win tens of thousands of dollars

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers’ uneven start to the 2022-23 campaign, Laker fans stay winning. During an intermission in the Lakers’ Monday night loss to the Indiana Pacers, a lucky fan hit a half-court shot to win not only $75,000, but a hug from Anthony Davis as well. And it seems as if the half-court […] The post Lakers fans can’t stop hitting half-court shots to win tens of thousands of dollars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
