Your Heaping Helping Of Thanksgiving Tidday Meats & Treats

By Alex Ford
 4 days ago
Thanksgiving meats!

Back at it again with our annual helping of Thanksgiving tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Porsha Williams marrying Simon Guobadia in multiple ceremonies, Keyshia Cole bringing back her iconic gap, Nia Long moving on from fiancé Ime Udoka‘s cheating scandal, Blair Underwood marrying his friend of 41 years, Jerry Jones addressing viral 1950s desegregation rally photo, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Draya Michele making her return to the series after opening up about her reverse tummy tuck to ‘remove loose skin’ from her sinewy stomach.

You may recall the Mint Swim CEO standing firm against rumors of plastic surgery back in 2019.

Fast-forward to this week where she shared that she underwent a reverse tummy tuck procedure performed by Dr. Edward Chamata who also teased Draya’s plastic surgery makeover reveal in an IG post.

In a series of posts on her InstaStory, she admitted that loose skin made her insecure in certain outfits and felt like the skin hid her abs.

“My loose skin mainly showed when I wore things that were tight around my waist, like workout clothes,” wrote Draya on her story. “I was tired of stretching out my torso in pics. And I was more tired of my abs not showing because of the loose skin.”

“Some of you will see the video and think I didn’t need it,” added Draya. “But I was really insecure about the loose skin and the way it made my bellybutton sag was sad.”

Popular surgeon blog @Surgeonmade_Curves recapped Draya’s procedure on their page.

Surgery or not, we can all agree that Draya is a BADDIE.

This week’s compilation features Bernice Burgos delivering heat along with India Love and Chinese Kitty giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kayla Nicole, Mellow Rackz, and Miracle Watts so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.

