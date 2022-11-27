Read full article on original website
Lanny Howe
3d ago
The Chiefs won. LA might have found their franchise quarterback! They should let him start the rest of the season. They're not going to the post season anyway. I like his story!
Reply
3
Related
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name
Patrick Mahomes welcomed his second child with his wife Brittany on Monday. Mahomes now has a son and his name is Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. The couple announced the birth of the boy via Instagram, writing “7lbs 8oz 🤍,” in the caption before Mahomes posted the news to his Twitter.
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury
Injuries are a very real concern in such a high-contact, violent sport as football and should generally be taken seriously given the risk involved. But when players blatantly fake injuries on the field, it makes it difficult to determine when a player is actually in need of medical attention and when he’s just going down Read more... The post NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Wilson is so bad this season that he dragged Patrick Mahomes out of prime time
The NFL’s announcement led with the news: In Week 14, Sunday Night Football will feature the Miami Dolphins visiting the Los Angeles Chargers, flexing the game that was on the schedule out of there. But which game was flexed out?. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
NASCAR World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson Number Decision
With Jimmie Johnson set to return to NASCAR in some form in 2023, many have been wondering if he will be getting his No. 48 car back. That won't be happening, though. Alex Bowman confirmed to reporters that he will be sticking with his No. 48 heading into 2023. So, Johnson will not get to race with his iconic number.
Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report
There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.
The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kevin Harvick Update
NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick is unsure about his racing future. Harvick, 46, is the oldest active full-time Cup Series driver. 2023 will be his 23rd season as a full-time driver, but that streak could be ending in 2024. Harvick was asked about his 2024 plans on Thursday:. "I think right...
College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman Hiring
After being fired as head coach of the Texas Longhorns after the 2020 season, Tom Herman spent the 2021 season as an analyst for the Chicago Bears and was out of football entirely this past year. But it appears he may be making a comeback. On Thursday, Brett McMurphy of...
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes announces birth of son
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced thebirth of his son on Twitter Monday night. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Monday's date and the baby's weight of 7 pounds 8 ounces. This content is imported from Twitter....
Former NBA Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker
Bill Bradley certainly knows a thing or two about making the jump from sports to politics. The former NBA guard served three terms in the United States Senate. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bradley shared his thoughts on Herschel Walker running against Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. Even though...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
669K+
Followers
85K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 8