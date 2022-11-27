Bucs go cold in second half, fall to Georgia in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (WJHL) – In a game of momentum-swinging runs, the Bulldogs had the final one, as 12-straight second-half points helped the home team past ETSU, 62-47.

Georgia started Sunday afternoon’s tilt with a 9-1 advantage, only to see the Bucs score the next 12 points. Jade Seymour scored a tough bucket in the paint to give the Blue and Gold a four-point advantage.

But, back came UGA with a 14-point streak of their own, including a few triples from Kario Oquendo. Georgia held a 30-26 advantage at the break.

The Bucs leveled the game at 36 with a layup from Bulldog transfer, Josh Taylor, early in the second half. However, ETSU managed just two made field goals over the final 15 minutes of the game in the loss.

Jalen Haynes paced the Bucs with 21 points and three rebounds, while Jordan King added 14 points and five boards. But, the remaining three ETSU players that scored combined for just 12 points.

The Blue and Gold also played the entire game without guard DeAnthony Tipler and forward Brock Jancek.

Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 16 points in the victory.

ETSU (3-4) returns home to Freedom Hall for a matchup with Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

