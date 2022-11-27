ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan Daily

Pass the MiC Podcast: POV: You Have Immigrant Parents

On this episode, Pass The MiC has on their first guest! We sit with this guest, Lauren (Content Producer), Sadia (Content Producer), Aman (Executive Producer), and Eesha (Executive Producer) to talk about what it is like growing up as a first-generation American. We talk about our similarities growing up with immigrant parents, but also how the differences in our cultures affected our upbringing in interesting ways. Whether you can relate to our experiences or are interested in learning more about the dynamics, we hope you will enjoy this episode!
Michigan Daily

The token minority character isn’t doing enough for representation

Frozone from “The Incredibles,” Gloria from “Modern Family” and Damian from “Mean Girls” are all characters with something in common: they’re the token minority character. Tokenism, or thinking that a singular character belonging to a minority group checks off the representation requirement modern media seems to emphasize, has become more and more common, plaguing media for all age groups and belonging to distinct genres.
Michigan Daily

The rise of AI art shows a bleak future for independent artists

As an illustrator, I spend a lot of my time looking at artwork online. I’ve been able to better my artwork by learning from others — with social media, it has become so easy to expose myself to all kinds of brilliant artists and discover new methods of art I didn’t even realize existed. I can see how multitudes of artists depict the same character, each piece crafted with love and personality. In this regard, being an artist online often feels rewarding, allowing me to study art while enjoying content. This drawing of the “Bob’s Burgers” cast, for example, captures the essence of each character while also completely changing the show’s original style. I’m constantly inspired by my peers, excited to log online each day to find new artworks to fawn over.

