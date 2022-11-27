ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Stolen Vehicles Reported in Spring Hill

THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT IS STEPPING UP PATROL AT APARTMENT COMPLEXES AFTER SEVERAL VEHICLES WERE REPORTED STOLEN FROM APARTMENT COMPLEXES IN SPRING HILL LAST WEEK. ONE OF THE VEHICLES WAS RECOVERED BY THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT. OFFICALS ARE REMINDING THE PUBLIC TO REMOVE KEYS FROM CARS AS SOME OF THE VEHICLES WERE LEFT UNLOCKED WITH THE KEYS INSIDE.
SPRING HILL, TN
wgnsradio.com

U.S. Postal Service Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-24 Thursday Morning

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck occurred on Interstate 24 in the eastbound lane heading out of Murfreesboro and towards Chattanooga on Thursday morning. The crash at mile marker 82 delayed traffic for well over two hours, starting at 7:59 Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer truck that overturned was a U.S. Postal Service truck.
MURFREESBORO, TN
carthagecourier.com

Carthage resident arrested following pursuit

A Carthage resident, who led law enforcement authorities on a high speed pursuit into Wilson County, faces multiple charges. Calvin Lee Scruggs, 20, was stopped by Deputy Nathan Williams around 4:22 p.m., Friday (November 18) at the South Lovers Lane intersection with Highway 70, according to an offense report filed by the deputy.
CARTHAGE, TN
fox17.com

Country music publicist arrested for public intoxication after Uber incident at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The owner of an entertainment firm in Nashville was arrested Saturday for public intoxication following an incident with his Uber driver. An arrest warrant charging Zachary Farnum with public intoxication alleges Farnum had become "aggressive and threatening" towards his rideshare driver around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The Uber driver told police he stopped at Nashville International Airport (BNA) for safety and called 911.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County. According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy