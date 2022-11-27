Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Local Nonprofit Announces MNPS "Teacherpreneur" CohortAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Kwik Sak clerk killed after shooting in Hermitage, two suspects in custody
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said they are pursuing leads after the fatal shooting of a Kwik Sak gas station employee. Metro Police said one of the two young male suspects fatally shot the clerk that was standing behind the counter at 4890 Lebanon Pk. just after 4 p.m.
WSMV
TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
radio7media.com
Stolen Vehicles Reported in Spring Hill
THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT IS STEPPING UP PATROL AT APARTMENT COMPLEXES AFTER SEVERAL VEHICLES WERE REPORTED STOLEN FROM APARTMENT COMPLEXES IN SPRING HILL LAST WEEK. ONE OF THE VEHICLES WAS RECOVERED BY THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT. OFFICALS ARE REMINDING THE PUBLIC TO REMOVE KEYS FROM CARS AS SOME OF THE VEHICLES WERE LEFT UNLOCKED WITH THE KEYS INSIDE.
Police looking for man accused of shooting, injuring person at Nashville laundromat
The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking to identify a gunman who reportedly shot and injured a man inside of a laundromat earlier in November.
wgnsradio.com
U.S. Postal Service Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-24 Thursday Morning
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck occurred on Interstate 24 in the eastbound lane heading out of Murfreesboro and towards Chattanooga on Thursday morning. The crash at mile marker 82 delayed traffic for well over two hours, starting at 7:59 Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer truck that overturned was a U.S. Postal Service truck.
WSMV
Home Depot employees come together to return lost envelope full of cash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An envelope full of cash was found at The Home Depot in Bellevue. But thanks to a group of determined employees the envelope has been returned to the rightful owner. For Adam Adkisson, it was a typical day at work until he noticed a small envelope...
WSMV
Woman posing as rideshare driver, drugging men in Nashville could have help: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are continuing their efforts to identify a woman they say is posing as a rideshare driver, drugging men and stealing their money. Now, a male suspect is believed to be involved in the most recent incident on Oct. 15. A recent victim told...
Suspects use ‘Cash Cash Scam’ to steal $10K from La Vergne Walmart, police say
Detectives are looking for three people who they say stole more than $10,000 from a La Vergne Walmart in October using a scheme known as the "Cash Cash Scam."
carthagecourier.com
Carthage resident arrested following pursuit
A Carthage resident, who led law enforcement authorities on a high speed pursuit into Wilson County, faces multiple charges. Calvin Lee Scruggs, 20, was stopped by Deputy Nathan Williams around 4:22 p.m., Friday (November 18) at the South Lovers Lane intersection with Highway 70, according to an offense report filed by the deputy.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Suspect Steals Merchandise From Murfreesboro Lowes
Detectives are seeking the identity of a man who allegedly stole merchandise from Lowes Home Improvement on Old Fort Pkwy on Nov. 9. Security video shows a man walking into the store and picking up merchandise then walk out of the business without paying. If you know this person of...
Dearborn deadly crash linked to missing mother case in Tennessee
Murfreesboro, Tennessee police confirm the black Dodge Charger SRT linked to a crash in Dearborn Friday night is connected to the case of a missing mother.
fox17.com
Country music publicist arrested for public intoxication after Uber incident at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The owner of an entertainment firm in Nashville was arrested Saturday for public intoxication following an incident with his Uber driver. An arrest warrant charging Zachary Farnum with public intoxication alleges Farnum had become "aggressive and threatening" towards his rideshare driver around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The Uber driver told police he stopped at Nashville International Airport (BNA) for safety and called 911.
Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County
Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County.
WKRN
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10. Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar …. Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle...
Franklin woman searching for stranger who saved her from taking her own life
A 28-year-old woman is in search of the man who stopped her from taking her own life on the Natchez Trace Bridge several years ago.
Body of missing Murfreesboro mother found in trunk of car in Michigan
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found dead in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday is that of missing Murfreesboro, TN woman, Eleni Kassa.
WSMV
Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County. According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
Comments / 1