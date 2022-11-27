Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Love Island star calls for change as she reveals “biggest frustration” with the show
Love Island star Lacey Edwards has called for ITV to change one crucial aspect of the show for contestants. Lacey went into the ITV2 reality show as a "bombshell" during the very last week of the last series. However, the reality star told Daily Star that bosses supposedly told her...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily 29/11/22: Clichés and Cake!
Kicking off early tonight as we're up against the big one! (You wish, eh Mel? @Melephunk !) and to anyone left ...... I'm afraid I CAN tell you what happens!. Leyla is trying to deal with the fact that her marriage is over. Luckily, she finds some emotional support from friend, Suzy. However, Vanessa walks in on the ladies amongst a mass of cake, tissues and tears, she jumps to the WRONG conclusion!
digitalspy.com
why does my freesat box need a re-tune every time its turned on?
After that I get no audio but do get pictures,then if I go to audio settings I get the audio. MY main thought would be - why didn't you mention what box you have?. Sorry it says ARRIS on its bottom.
Comments / 0