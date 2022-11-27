ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

snntv.com

Swearing-In Ceremony for 3 Sarasota Police Officers

SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - On the afternoon of Tuesday November 29th, Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche held a swearing-in ceremony for three new Police Officers. The ceremony was held at Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota. The following Officers join the Sarasota Police Department as...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Barancik Foundation hires former SCSO spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announces the hiring of Kaitlyn Perez as Communications and Learning Officer who begins her duties January 2. Perez will implement the Barancik Foundation’s communications strategy, while capturing the organization’s impact and institutional learning. She will work closely...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Reynolds, Byrd take home POTY awards

GAINESVILLE (SNN-TV) - With the high school volleyball season under warps, individual awards were handed out earlier today. State Champion Venice Senior Setter, Ashley Reynolds has been named the 7A Player of the Year and Cardinal Mooney's senior outside hitter Jordyn Byrd was awarded the 3A Player of the Year respectively. Also, state champ, Venice head coach Brian Wheatley was named 7A Coach of the Year.
VENICE, FL
snntv.com

Manatee Schools name yearly finalists for educator, support employee

MANATEE COUNTY(SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - The School District is proud to announce finalists for Manatee County’s Educator of the Year and Support Employee of the Year. This week, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, along with representatives from Manatee Education Foundation (MEF), the School Board and School District Leadership, surprised eight exceptionally talented finalists for the "2023 Excellence in Education" Awards.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Sarasota Schools superintendent agrees to separation

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 28, 2022 - Sarasota County Schools superintendent Brennan Asplen III is resigned to the fact that he will be asked to leave his position. Asplen faces a special meeting of the school board Tuesday night at 5:00pm to discuss firing him, but the chief of schools said in a statement he has agreed to a separation from the school district.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Former Venice tight end, Weston Wolff, enters transfer portal

COLLEGE PARK, MD (SNN-TV) - Former Venice High School tight end Weston Wolff has entered into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. The Maryland Terrapin sophomore appeared in 3 games in 2 years in College Park, with one catch to his credit in last season's New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech. This season Wolff only appeared in 2 games against Buffalo and Charlotte.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
snntv.com

Making strides in HIV research on the Suncoast

SARASOTA - Beyond providing medical care, can community health is making several strides in research for HIV treatments nationwide. HIV research is not only important for the medical advancement of HIV treatment, it is also important for its prevention. “In the last five years we’ve helped develop long acting medications...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

USF's Brian Battie named to 2nd team All-AAC

TAMPA (SNN-TV) USF RB Brian Battie was named second team all-AAC today. The former Braden River High and Sarasota High standout Battie ranked 2nd in the AAC in rushing with 98.8 ypg and finished with 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns, the sixth-best rushing season in USF program history. Battie also...
TAMPA, FL
snntv.com

Emotions run high at packed school board meeting

The Sarasota County School Board held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on firing Superintendent Brennen Asplen. Asplen has already accepted the fact that he will be ousted, but had no idea this was coming. Parents held a protest at the landings Tuesday afternoon to show their unhappiness with...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

The advancements of treatments that help prevent HIV

SARASOTA - Nearly 40 million people have died from HIV/AIDS since the first diagnosis of the disease in the early 80s. With advancements in science, HIV is no longer a death sentence, medications are helping prevent the contraction of the disease. Pre-exposure prophylaxis medication or PrEP, is a once a...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Combatting the stigma of HIV through education and prevention

SARASOTA - Since the first diagnosis in 1981, nearly 40 million people have died from HIV/AIDS Worldwide. Human immunodeficiency virus, also known as HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. HIV can be transmitted sexually, through blood transfusions, breastmilk or through perinatal transmission. “The topic of...
SARASOTA, FL

