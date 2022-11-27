Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
snntv.com
Swearing-In Ceremony for 3 Sarasota Police Officers
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - On the afternoon of Tuesday November 29th, Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche held a swearing-in ceremony for three new Police Officers. The ceremony was held at Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota. The following Officers join the Sarasota Police Department as...
snntv.com
Hundreds remembered Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor at funeral today
PUNTA GORDA (WSNN) - A painful goodbye in Punta Gorda today, for a young Charlotte County deputy who died in the line of duty. A sad day on the Suncoast as we mourn the loss of Christopher Taylor. "This is hard; it hurts," said CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell. "It hurts...
snntv.com
Citizens demand investigation into Sarasota Memorial's COVID protocols
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Several citizens of Sarasota County are calling on the hospital board at SMH to investigate their COVID protocols. Those in favor of an investigation came to the board meeting to speak their mind, and several medical professionals defended their actions. It's the first time the board...
snntv.com
Sarasota school board negotiating severance package with superintendent
The Sarasota County School board is negotiating a severance package with Superintendent Brennan Asplen III after last night’s special meeting. His departure is now almost a certainty, but at this time last week he had no idea this was coming. “I get it where people feel blindsided and I...
snntv.com
Barancik Foundation hires former SCSO spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announces the hiring of Kaitlyn Perez as Communications and Learning Officer who begins her duties January 2. Perez will implement the Barancik Foundation’s communications strategy, while capturing the organization’s impact and institutional learning. She will work closely...
snntv.com
Reynolds, Byrd take home POTY awards
GAINESVILLE (SNN-TV) - With the high school volleyball season under warps, individual awards were handed out earlier today. State Champion Venice Senior Setter, Ashley Reynolds has been named the 7A Player of the Year and Cardinal Mooney's senior outside hitter Jordyn Byrd was awarded the 3A Player of the Year respectively. Also, state champ, Venice head coach Brian Wheatley was named 7A Coach of the Year.
snntv.com
Manatee Schools name yearly finalists for educator, support employee
MANATEE COUNTY(SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - The School District is proud to announce finalists for Manatee County’s Educator of the Year and Support Employee of the Year. This week, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, along with representatives from Manatee Education Foundation (MEF), the School Board and School District Leadership, surprised eight exceptionally talented finalists for the "2023 Excellence in Education" Awards.
snntv.com
Sarasota Schools superintendent agrees to separation
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 28, 2022 - Sarasota County Schools superintendent Brennan Asplen III is resigned to the fact that he will be asked to leave his position. Asplen faces a special meeting of the school board Tuesday night at 5:00pm to discuss firing him, but the chief of schools said in a statement he has agreed to a separation from the school district.
snntv.com
Former Venice tight end, Weston Wolff, enters transfer portal
COLLEGE PARK, MD (SNN-TV) - Former Venice High School tight end Weston Wolff has entered into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. The Maryland Terrapin sophomore appeared in 3 games in 2 years in College Park, with one catch to his credit in last season's New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech. This season Wolff only appeared in 2 games against Buffalo and Charlotte.
snntv.com
Making strides in HIV research on the Suncoast
SARASOTA - Beyond providing medical care, can community health is making several strides in research for HIV treatments nationwide. HIV research is not only important for the medical advancement of HIV treatment, it is also important for its prevention. “In the last five years we’ve helped develop long acting medications...
snntv.com
USF's Brian Battie named to 2nd team All-AAC
TAMPA (SNN-TV) USF RB Brian Battie was named second team all-AAC today. The former Braden River High and Sarasota High standout Battie ranked 2nd in the AAC in rushing with 98.8 ypg and finished with 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns, the sixth-best rushing season in USF program history. Battie also...
snntv.com
Enjoy charity cocktail party that benefits Venice Challenger Baseball League
VENICE (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - If you want to enjoy great food, live music, and drinks made from the world-renowned Papa Pilar's Rum, while you are putting a smile on young faces, then check this out. Saturday, January 28th, at 1:00 pm is the inaugural Venice Challenger Charity...
snntv.com
Emotions run high at packed school board meeting
The Sarasota County School Board held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on firing Superintendent Brennen Asplen. Asplen has already accepted the fact that he will be ousted, but had no idea this was coming. Parents held a protest at the landings Tuesday afternoon to show their unhappiness with...
snntv.com
The advancements of treatments that help prevent HIV
SARASOTA - Nearly 40 million people have died from HIV/AIDS since the first diagnosis of the disease in the early 80s. With advancements in science, HIV is no longer a death sentence, medications are helping prevent the contraction of the disease. Pre-exposure prophylaxis medication or PrEP, is a once a...
snntv.com
Combatting the stigma of HIV through education and prevention
SARASOTA - Since the first diagnosis in 1981, nearly 40 million people have died from HIV/AIDS Worldwide. Human immunodeficiency virus, also known as HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. HIV can be transmitted sexually, through blood transfusions, breastmilk or through perinatal transmission. “The topic of...
Comments / 0