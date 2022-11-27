Read full article on original website
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
NYDFS Proposes Collecting Costs From Licensed Virtual Currency Businesses
A New York regulator has proposed charging licensed cryptocurrency businesses for its costs. The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that the collection of these supervisory costs would be similar to what is done with other licensed financial institutions in the state and would enable the department to continue adding top talent.
UK Looks to Hold Onto Global Finance Center Status
The U.K. will amend its banking rules to help London remain a global finance hub. As Reuters reported Tuesday (Nov. 29), London city minister Andrew Griffith says financial services legislation up for approval in parliament will update financial rule books, make regulators more nimble and cut insurance capital buffers while still keeping standards high.
FTX Collapse Brings Crypto Investment Assets to 2-Year Low
Cryptocurrency investment-product assets are at a two-year low thanks to the collapse of FTX. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) report from Bloomberg, which said the figure fell 15% to $19.6 billion last month compared to November 2021. The report cited both the FTX implosion and a reduction in token prices.
Teampay Nets $47M for Purchasing Platform Expansion
All-in-one purchasing platform Teampay has raised $47 million in a Series B funding round. The firm will leverage the new capital to expand the accounts payable (AP) solution and cross-border payments functionality that are included in its enterprise offering, TeamPay said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. It will...
Neobank Monzo Will Be Profitable in 2023, CEO Says
British neobank Monzo will soon become profitable, CEO TS Anil said. Speaking at a Financial Times (FT) event, Anil said, “We will be profitable in the next financial year,” FT reported Thursday (Dec. 1). The report noted that Monzo has faced several challenges, including auditors questioning its ability...
Viva Capital Funding Notches $85M in Bank Credit Facilities
Invoice financing company Viva Capital Funding has closed on $85 million in bank credit facilities. The two bank credit facilities are split between a $45 million factoring platform and a $40 million land banking platform, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “The closing of these new credit facilities...
Temenos and Mbanq Look to Capture $7T BaaS Market
Temenos and Mbanq expanded their partnership to speed U.S. Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) adoption. The companies announced their deeper collaboration Thursday (Dec. 1), saying it continues a relationship that began last year when the companies joined forces to develop a Credit-Union-as-a-Service tool. "This partnership opens up the opportunity to target mid-sized banks...
BitPay Offers More Crypto Car-Buying Opportunities
Luxury auto dealer Exclusive Automotive Group (EAG) has teamed with BitPay to accept cryptocurrency payments. The Virginia-based dealer — which calls itself the mid-Atlantic region’s exclusive seller for brands like Bentley and Aston Martin — says the partnership lets it attract new customers and tap into the growing crypto market, according to a news release sent to PYMNTS Wednesday (Nov. 30).
FinTech Revolut Eyes Japanese Expansion
British FinTech startup Revolut is looking at Asia to continue its rapid growth. Revolut has 25 million customers — primarily in Europe — and aims to quadruple that number in three years, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Nov. 29). To help it reach that target, it’s looking to the Asia-Pacific...
Aggregators’ Global Growth Compromised by Rising Inflation and Competition
Food delivery services around the world are pulling out of regions and cutting staff. These moves come as global inflation and increased competition make the already challenging economics of the aggregator model even more difficult despite ongoing demand for convenient meal options. The latest occurrence in this segment includes word...
Alameda Bank Accounts Linked FTX to Customers
FTX mingled customer and business funds to access regulated banks, according to a new report. When now-bankrupt FTX couldn’t access regulated banks because the banks were hesitant about dealing with cryptocurrency companies, it reportedly did so through its sister trading firm Alameda Research. Some customers were instructed to send...
Kraken Lays Off 1,100 Citing Lower Crypto Trading Volume
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has laid off 1,100 employees in response to the current crypto winter. The reduction amounts to 30% of the firm’s global workforce and takes its staffing level back to where it was 12 months ago, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 30) post on Kraken’s blog.
D2C Subscription Firms Pivot Amid Margin Pressure
Facing ongoing macroeconomic pressure, many direct-to-consumer subscription companies are being forced to adjust. Consumers are tightening their belts, cutting down their subscriptions. According to this month’s edition of the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability and Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration, the average number of subscriptions per retail subscriber has dropped to the lowest level since early 2021.
Senate Agriculture Committee To Grill U.S. Financial Regulator Over FTX
The first congressional inquiry into what went wrong at FTX is happening today (Dec. 1). In what is sure to be just one of many such hearings investigating the historical demise of Sam Bankman-Fried’s $32 billion cryptocurrency empire, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Rostin Behnam will testify before the Senate Agriculture Committee about his agency’s role in the exchange’s collapse and whether it could have been avoided with better oversight.
Food Keeps Consumers Loyal to Retailers Amid Spending Cutbacks
As consumers cut non-essential spending, food is the hook that keeps them coming back. Discount variety store chain Dollar General, for one, has been expanding its food offerings via its DG Fresh initiative, which spans almost 19,000 stores, meant to boost margins and drive sales of frozen and refrigerated items.
Dollar General Says Value and Convenience Bring Customers to Stores
Value and convenience are continuing to draw consumers to dollar stores. Dollar General said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that during the quarter ended Oct. 28, its same-store sales increased 6.8% year over year, driven by a higher average transaction amount and a modest increase in customer traffic.
Mangopay to Acquire Polish Anti-Fraud Tech Startup Nethone
Mangopay, a Luxembourg-based FinTech that specializes in payment solutions for platforms and marketplaces, announced it is set to acquire Polish anti-fraud technology firm Nethone for an undisclosed sum. In a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Tuesday (Nov. 29), Mangopay said the deal will further enhance its anti-fraud solutions for...
Consumers Earned and Spent More in October
Consumers’ incomes and expenditures increased by about the same rate in October. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported Thursday (Dec. 1) that personal income increased by 0.7%, disposable personal income (DPI) rose 0.7% and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) were up 0.8% during the month. The growth rates for...
Brazil Lawmakers OK Crypto as Payment Method
Lawmakers in Brazil have approved a bill making cryptocurrency a legal payment method. This week, the country’s legislative body voted on a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies as a payment method within the country, according to published reports. This legislation comes as crypto advocates in Brazil...
