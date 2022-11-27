The first congressional inquiry into what went wrong at FTX is happening today (Dec. 1). In what is sure to be just one of many such hearings investigating the historical demise of Sam Bankman-Fried’s $32 billion cryptocurrency empire, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Rostin Behnam will testify before the Senate Agriculture Committee about his agency’s role in the exchange’s collapse and whether it could have been avoided with better oversight.

