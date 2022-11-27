Read full article on original website
Hundreds remembered Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor at funeral today
PUNTA GORDA (WSNN) - A painful goodbye in Punta Gorda today, for a young Charlotte County deputy who died in the line of duty. A sad day on the Suncoast as we mourn the loss of Christopher Taylor. "This is hard; it hurts," said CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell. "It hurts...
Sarasota Residents Give Tips on How To Find Missing Pets
Sarasota- (SNN) Joseph Rodriquez wants to spread awareness to pet owners who have a missing animal after his own dog went for over two weeks. Rodriquez Yorkie Mishka went missing on Oct. 29th after his wife was taking his kids to a birthday party. The door was not closed property all his dogs escaped. Two of his dogs returned, but Mishka never returned.
The Breakfast House recognized with 'Best Pancakes' in Florida
SARASOTA (WSNN) - The Breakfast House in Sarasota, nationally known for its pancakes, is a quaint little home on the outside and a restaurant on the inside. This charming yellow structure off of Fruitville Road was built in the 1920s as a Key-West-style bungalow. But, it turned into a brunch spot when Wendy Lee Goldberg decided to rent the house in 2009 exactly 13 years ago next week.
Spike in cases of a flesh eating bacteria
Vibrio vulnificus, commonly known as a flesh eating bacteria, had a huge spike in infections and deaths caused by the floods of hurricane Ian. This year, there have been 70 reported cases and 14 deaths in the state of Florida. David Tomasko, Director of Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, says vibrio vulnificus infection brings about a 20% mortality rate.
Sarasota County Hospital Board names new officers for 2023
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Tuesday, the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board, which governs Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, named its new officers for 2023. The new chair of the Board is Tramm Hudson, who has represented the Board’s at-large Seat 1 since 2015. Hudson is a retired Sarasota banker,...
Sarasota school board negotiating severance package with superintendent
The Sarasota County School board is negotiating a severance package with Superintendent Brennan Asplen III after last night’s special meeting. His departure is now almost a certainty, but at this time last week he had no idea this was coming. “I get it where people feel blindsided and I...
Charlotte Sports Park will not host Rays Spring Training in 2023
PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN-TV) - Will there be a spring training in Charlotte County? That's a question you no longer have to ask when it concerns the Rays and Charlotte Sports Park, because the answer is no. In a statement released just this afternoon, the Rays and Charlotte County announced: "There...
Barancik Foundation hires former SCSO spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announces the hiring of Kaitlyn Perez as Communications and Learning Officer who begins her duties January 2. Perez will implement the Barancik Foundation’s communications strategy, while capturing the organization’s impact and institutional learning. She will work closely...
Manatee Schools name yearly finalists for educator, support employee
MANATEE COUNTY(SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - The School District is proud to announce finalists for Manatee County’s Educator of the Year and Support Employee of the Year. This week, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, along with representatives from Manatee Education Foundation (MEF), the School Board and School District Leadership, surprised eight exceptionally talented finalists for the "2023 Excellence in Education" Awards.
World AIDS Day Quilt project helps honor loved ones who passed to HIV/AIDS
SARASOTA - Since 1988, World AIDS Day is observed every December 1st, the day aims to raise awareness while remembering loved ones who have passed due to HIV and AIDS complications. “Their families, friends, loved ones, created these quilts in honor to memorialize them and the lives they lived and...
Bower Foundation raising funds to give kids shoes for Christmas
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - Suncoast kids are getting brand new shoes for Christmas this year, but the givers need your help. In its 11th year, The Bower Foundation in Manatee County has a goal of raising 30,000 dollars to help 1500 kids in need. And 100 percent of the proceeds...
Former Venice tight end, Weston Wolff, enters transfer portal
COLLEGE PARK, MD (SNN-TV) - Former Venice High School tight end Weston Wolff has entered into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. The Maryland Terrapin sophomore appeared in 3 games in 2 years in College Park, with one catch to his credit in last season's New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech. This season Wolff only appeared in 2 games against Buffalo and Charlotte.
Sarasota High, HC Brody Wiseman part ways
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Breaking news Thursday afternoon shook the Suncoast high school football landscape, as Sarasota High has parted ways with head coach Brody Wiseman. A statement sent to SNN from Sarasota High School Athletics, read: "Sarasota High School is grateful for the time and effort head Coach Brody Wiseman dedicated to the Sarasota Sailors Football Program. We've decided to make a change in leadership and take our football program in a different direction. We will begin conducting our search for our next Head Football Coach immediately. We wish Coach Wiseman the best in all future coaching endeavors.”
Reynolds, Byrd take home POTY awards
GAINESVILLE (SNN-TV) - With the high school volleyball season under warps, individual awards were handed out earlier today. State Champion Venice Senior Setter, Ashley Reynolds has been named the 7A Player of the Year and Cardinal Mooney's senior outside hitter Jordyn Byrd was awarded the 3A Player of the Year respectively. Also, state champ, Venice head coach Brian Wheatley was named 7A Coach of the Year.
The advancements of treatments that help prevent HIV
SARASOTA - Nearly 40 million people have died from HIV/AIDS since the first diagnosis of the disease in the early 80s. With advancements in science, HIV is no longer a death sentence, medications are helping prevent the contraction of the disease. Pre-exposure prophylaxis medication or PrEP, is a once a...
Emotions run high at packed school board meeting
The Sarasota County School Board held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on firing Superintendent Brennen Asplen. Asplen has already accepted the fact that he will be ousted, but had no idea this was coming. Parents held a protest at the landings Tuesday afternoon to show their unhappiness with...
Enjoy charity cocktail party that benefits Venice Challenger Baseball League
VENICE (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - If you want to enjoy great food, live music, and drinks made from the world-renowned Papa Pilar's Rum, while you are putting a smile on young faces, then check this out. Saturday, January 28th, at 1:00 pm is the inaugural Venice Challenger Charity...
Summer Kohler named MaxPreps Underclassmen All-American
EL DORADO HILLS, CA (SNN-TV) - MaxPreps named their Underclassmen All-American 1st team yesterday, and Venice sophomore Summer Kohler was among the top-18 hitters recognized. The team leader in kills with 332, Kohler helped the Indians to a 7A state title, 22-4 record and No. 20 spot in the final MaxPreps Top 25 standings. She also added 203 digs, 23 blocks and 26 assists.
