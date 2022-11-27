Read full article on original website
Joseph Dewain Goldsmith
WESTON- Joseph Dewain Goldsmith, 37, of Weston, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his current home in Charleston, WV. He was born in Weston, WV on January 15, 1985 to Evelyn (Stein) Krysz and the late Timothy Goldsmith and lovingly adopted early in life by his grandparents, Thomas Dewain and Wanda Lou (Sims) Goldsmith, who preceded him in death.
