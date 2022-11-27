ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Joseph Dewain Goldsmith

WESTON- Joseph Dewain Goldsmith, 37, of Weston, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his current home in Charleston, WV. He was born in Weston, WV on January 15, 1985 to Evelyn (Stein) Krysz and the late Timothy Goldsmith and lovingly adopted early in life by his grandparents, Thomas Dewain and Wanda Lou (Sims) Goldsmith, who preceded him in death.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

GRMC plans reception to honor Cindy's Fund

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center will host a reception in the hospital lobby at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 to honor Cindy’s Fund. The organization has reached an amount of $1 million paid out in cancer expenses for Garrett County residents with cancer. The public is invited...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Your Community Foundation hands out grants

MORGANTOWN — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF), announced the distribution of grants totaling over $145,000 to 29 local charitable organizations to coincide with National Community Foundation Week. Awards ranged from $400 to $15,000 and support many community programs, services and initiatives in the region...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Equitrans Midstream

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. …
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Equitrans Midstream Foundation donates $25,000 to campaign for Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. has received a $25,000 donation from the Equitrans Midstream Foundation to support nonprofits in North Central West Virginia. The Equitrans Midstream Foundation IMPACT Fund is an endowment managed by YCF. The annual earnings from the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Streets to close Monday for Christmas parade in Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Monday for the annual Christmas Parade. Lineup will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. It will start at the intersection of North High St. and Willey Street, span the length of High Street, and disperse via Foundry Street.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia man enters pleas to 2 felony charges & misdemeanor count

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Clarksburg man on Thursday pleaded guilty to two felony charges and a misdemeanor. Christopher Todd Timmins entered pleas to felony attempted sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust in one case, according to Harrison Assistant Prosecutor Brad Pustolski, of the Office of Prosecutor Rachel Romano.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

GCRCC reconstitutes committee assignments

McHENRY — The Garrett County Republican Central Committee met at Pine Lodge Steakhouse in McHenry on Nov. 9 to reconstitute committee assignments following the 2022 General Election in accordance with standing Committee Bylaws. The committee remains largely intact, but with two new members: Patty Hammond of Oakland and Justin...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground

Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
MOREHEAD, KY
WVNews

WVU - Wren Baker Term Sheet

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews

Board disagrees over curriculum questions

KINGWOOD — A Preston County Board of Education member’s request for information drew debate at this week’s board meeting. Lucas Tatham made a motion, requesting answers to 29 different items, which constituted a full page of single-spaced questions. Under the heading “Conduct a review of curriculum resources and utilization for grades sixth-eighth, by examining the following areas” were five main questions, four of which had eight related questions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

GCPS to begin next phase of possible school/facility considerations

OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools is set to begin the next phase of possible considerations regarding the current and future footprint of the school system. This includes a facility utilization and grade-band alignment study of the northern district schools, as well as two separate advisory groups to examine and make a recommendation on the future of Swan Meadow School and Route 40 Elementary School in accordance with GCPS Board policy FCB.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Garrett commissioners approve 2022 comprehensive plan

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Garrett County 2022 Comprehensive Plan during last Tuesday’s public meeting. The first comprehensive plan was adopted in 1974; the second plan wasn’t adopted until 1995; and the third comprehensive plan was adopted in 2008.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Play Hard, Live Clean challenges youth to be active

OAKLAND — The Play Hard, Live Clean (PHLC) healthy lifestyle campaign, conducted jointly by the Garrett County Health Department and the Garrett County Public Schools, is designed to encourage youth to make good choices by recognizing and rewarding them for certain positive lifestyle accomplishments from kindergarten through graduation. Students...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy