Jarrett Allen And Caris LeVert's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Detroit to play the Pistons on Sunday night.

For the game, they will be without two of their best players as Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen have both been ruled out.

Via Kelsey Russo of The Athletic: " #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said both Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are out tonight against the Pistons."

Allen is currently averaging 13.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.

Meanwhile, LeVert is averaging 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest (this will be the fourth game in a row he's missed).

The Cavs come into the night with a 12-7 record in their first 19 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 8-1 in nine games at home but only 4-6 in the ten games they have played on the road.

Currently, they are 4-6 in their last ten games.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018, when they still had LeBron James.

However, they appear poised to end the drought this season.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been brilliant in his first 17 games with the organization.

He's averaging 30.0 points on 50.1% shooting from the field and 42.5% shooting from the three-point range.

As for the Pistons, they are 5-16 in their first 21 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the east.

They are 3-5 in the eight games they have played at home and 2-8 in their last ten games.

