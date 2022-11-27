Read full article on original website
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
Luxury Adults-Only Hotel Opens in Hudson Valley
A new hotel described as "a summer camp for adults" celebrates its grand opening this week. The Hudson Valley is becoming a popular spot for luxury resorts. Just last month we told you that Six Senses purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley as the future site of its first location in the United States. Not too far from this property is another luxury destination that opened its doors on December 1.
Exclusive: What’s Behind the Curtain at Newburgh’s New Casino?
In 2021, Resorts World Casino announced their plans to open an Orange County location in the slowly-deteriorating Newburgh Mall. While they began hiring this summer and shared their plans to open this fall, the doors have remained closed as construction continues in private. What's Going on Behind Closed Doors?. There's...
New York School Bus Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home, Many Hurt
A school bus with many Hudson Valley children on board crashed into a house. A number are seriously injured in what's called a "mass causality" crash. On Thursday, Dec. 1. around 9 a.m. police in Rockland County began investigating a school bus accident with over 20 children on board. School...
PD: Pregnant Hudson Valley Woman Stabbed In Stomach By New York Teen
A Hudson Valley teen is accused of stabbing a local woman multiple times in her pregnant stomach. On Wednesday, November 30, police from the Lower Hudson Valley confirmed they arrested a suspect following a stabbing incident involving a pregnant woman. Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. On Tuesday,...
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
3 Hudson Valley Wineries/Cideries Brighten Season With Unique Holiday Events
In my family, we have been gifting experiences rather than tangible gifts for years. Cooking or baking classes, tickets to shows or games, even a weekend getaway to Yankees Spring Training one year. A few years back my friend group jumped on the same bandwagon and we would do a girls night or craft class to celebrate the holidays rather than passing gift cards back and forth. As you begin tackling your gift giving list for 2022, why not consider a pre-holiday event or activity at a local winery as a fun way to spread holiday cheer this year?
Hudson Valley Woman Killed After Accident With Truck In New York
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman is dead. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident that killed a Dutchess County woman. Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Sullivan County, New York. On Monday, November 28,...
Reward: Dog Brazenly Stolen From Front Yard In Saugerties, NY
"It happened in 30 seconds" said Deborah Barry about the theft of her beloved dog on Thanksgiving Day in Saugerties, NY. There's now a reward being offered for their safe return, no questions asked. Taken by a Maroon Pickup Truck. Deborah shared that at roughly 2pm on Thanksgiving Day, her...
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
Hudson Valley Cop, Educator Dies On Thanksgiving In New York
A Hudson Valley police officer and educator passed away, leaving behind six children. The City of Peekskill Police Department announced a police officer and educator passed away. Peekskill, New York Police Officer From Orange County, New York Passes Away. "This is by far the most difficult news we have ever...
New York Man ‘Traumatized’ Hudson Valley With ‘Vicious, Shocking’ Crime
A Hudson Valley man brutally beat and nearly killed a 67-year-old woman in her apartment building. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza announced that 42-year-old Yonkers resident Tammel Esco was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. Westchester County, New York Man...
New York Hunter Illegally Kills Deer With ATV, Crossbow in Hudson Valley
A New York hunter is accused of trespassing on Hudson Valley property and illegally killing a deer with a crossbow and ATV. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, The DEC...
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village
Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
BYOC: New Hudson Valley Store is Missing Something That No Other Store is
A few years ago who would have thought we would all be bringing our own bags to the store in order to carry our groceries home? So a store that makes you bring your own containers, could that be so far-fetched?. Turns out it is not. Welcome to the Second...
8-Year-Old ‘Superhero’ From Beacon, NY Flips The Switch at Westchester’s Winter Wonderland
This past weekend seemed to be the perfect time to get into the holiday spirit. Houses all across the Hudson Valley have their holiday displays up and ready for viewing throughout their neighborhoods. Drive-Thru Light Displays All the Rage in the HV. One of the best things to come out...
In Touch – Nick Kessler, WRRV’s Shop W/ a Cop
Welcome Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. I hope you had a terrific Thanksgiving surrounded by those you care about and some good food. Turning from Thanksgiving, many people have Christmas on the mind. Today, we have a familiar voice. I am speaking with Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley’s very own Nick Kessler, host of the WRRV Morning Grind. Besides hosting the Morning Grind, Nick has been spearheading WRRV’s Shop W/ a Cop Program for the last 6 years. Around the holiday season, Shop w/ a Cop events happen across the nation. When Nick brought the idea to WRRV, he wanted to unite the community through giving in a unique way, and it has been a staple to the Hudson Valley since.
Hudson Valley Man Charged For Killing Deer Near New York Home
A Hudson Valley man was ticketed for illegally killing a deer near his home. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed an Ulster County resident was ticketed for...
Hudson Valley City In Search Of Blue 35-Foot Christmas Tree
When we think about getting a Christmas tree, do we think about what color we would get? Typically, we head to the store or a local Christmas tree farm and grab a Christmas tree in green. However, in stores, there may be other options such as white or silver. It...
