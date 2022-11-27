Welcome Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. I hope you had a terrific Thanksgiving surrounded by those you care about and some good food. Turning from Thanksgiving, many people have Christmas on the mind. Today, we have a familiar voice. I am speaking with Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley’s very own Nick Kessler, host of the WRRV Morning Grind. Besides hosting the Morning Grind, Nick has been spearheading WRRV’s Shop W/ a Cop Program for the last 6 years. Around the holiday season, Shop w/ a Cop events happen across the nation. When Nick brought the idea to WRRV, he wanted to unite the community through giving in a unique way, and it has been a staple to the Hudson Valley since.

