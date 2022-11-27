Read full article on original website
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL fantasy rankings right here.
Three NFL teams that should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 offseason
The arrival of Week 13 provides a little déjà vu in this space. At this time last season, Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco was in question, prompting me to explore the quarterback's market for the 2022 NFL offseason. One year later, Garoppolo's still quarterbacking the 49ers, but his future remains a trendy topic.
RB Index, Week 13: Five running backs who can save their teams' seasons
Week 13 will mark the first chance this season for a playoff berth to be clinched (both Philadelphia and Minnesota can do it). But the NFL playoff picture is still very much in flux, with no team technically eliminated as we reach December. A handful of teams are comfortably positioned...
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 13 sleepers
Is Week 12 over yet? Maybe it was having the off-day in the middle of the week. Maybe it was just a slate of lackluster games. Whatever it was, Week 12 felt like the longest seven-day stretch of the season. Thankfully, the calendar has flipped over to a new week. If you hadn't felt like we were in the stretch run before, you should definitely feel it now. There are just two more weeks in the fantasy regular season in most leagues.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; San Francisco 49ers hit top three
Hark! The Eagles soar on golden wings back to the top of the NFL Power Rankings. A dominant offensive performance against the Packers on Sunday Night Football was enough to bump the Chiefs from the top spot in what's shaping up as an epic back-and-forth battle between superpowers down the home stretch of the regular season.
The First Read, Week 13: Players who could be stretch-run heroes; Chargers' staying power
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- An early feel-good story takes a turn. -- Who's rising and falling after Week 12?. -- What can we expect from Deshaun Watson?. But...
Vikings can clinch division with win vs. Jets and some help
The Minnesota Vikings host the New York Jets this weekend
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 13 waiver wire
So you watched Travis Etienne or Michael Carter go down with an injury and have come seeking waiver wire insurance, have you? Oh boy, do I have just the thing. Might I interest you in an NFL player named Zonovan Knight? No, he's not a Yu-Gi-Oh card or a WWE wrestler. He's a real running back for the New York Jets, who actually flashed quite a lot of juice on Sunday.
2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Leads Pro Bowl Games Voting by Fans
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote with 90,313 votes. The Minnesota Vikings lead all clubs in total votes received. The Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles round out the current top five. Fans can...
2022 NFL season: Coaches with most to prove down the stretch
We've hit the post-Thanksgiving crucible of the NFL season, where the playoff heavyweights separate themselves from the pack, and the featherweights look forward to what might come in the offseason. The pressure of the upcoming weeks can show the resolve of some clubs and the fragility of others. Coaches are...
NFL announces athletes selected for 2023 International Player Pathway program
The NFL announced the names of the 11 athletes, from five countries, selected for the 2023 International Player Pathway (IPP) program. Established in 2017, the IPP program aims to provide elite international athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately work to earn a spot on an NFL roster.
Dolphins-Chargers Flexed to NBC's Sunday Night Football
The NFL announced the Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, December 11 will be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game will move to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. During the 2022 season, flexible scheduling for...
Neil Reynolds' Week 12 Power Rankings
2022 · 9-2-0 The Chiefs were not firing on all cylinders against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, but they never needed to. Kansas City have the NFL’s number one-ranked attack in five major metrics and that’s hardly surprising given the continued excellence of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
2022 NFL season: Three teams better than their records going into Week 13; three that are worse
Bill Parcells famously said, "You are what your record says you are," and from a certain vantage point, he was right. The more games you lose, the harder you make it on yourself to get into the playoffs. Teams that moan and whine about being better than their record don't have much ground to stand on in the actual standings. There's a bottom-line element to a team's record that absolutely can't be dismissed.
Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 12 games
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 12 of the NFL season. The trio start by breaking down the big 3 games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, Chargers at Cardinals and Raiders at Seahawks. Next, the guys touch on two more games, Buccaneers at Browns and Broncos at Panthers. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss Mike White's start for the Jets against the Bears and then, congratulate Bucky for winning the City Section Division I championship as head coach for Granada Hills Charter.
Deshaun Watson avoids non-football questions ahead of regular-season debut with Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson is set to play a regular-season NFL game for the first time in nearly two years, with his new team visiting his old team. But in advance of Sunday's matchup between the Cleveland Browns (4-7) and Houston Texans (1-9-1), Watson is not ready to discuss the circumstances that led to his extended absence.
NFL Fantasy Podcast: Christian Watson a must-start
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start off by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including an impactful injury to a running back stud from last week, the return of Ja'Marr Chase, and the fantasy impact of Deshaun Watson returning from his 11-game suspension. They go on to preview the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Bills and the Patriots and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 13.
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts undergoes knee surgery, out for rest of 2022 season
Kyle Pitts' journey back to the field began Wednesday with surgery to repair his torn MCL. The Falcons tight end underwent the operation and posted a photo from his hospital bed following surgery:. Pitts suffered the knee injury in Atlanta's Week 11 win over Chicago, exiting early in the third...
Move The Sticks: Dead or alive for teams in playoff contention; should Rams rebuild?
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Steelers and Colts. Then, the duo look at the scenario of the Rams tearing it all down and going into rebuild mode. To wrap up the show, the pair pick if certain teams in playoff contention are dead or alive.
