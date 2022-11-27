ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State



NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL fantasy rankings right here.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 13 sleepers

Is Week 12 over yet? Maybe it was having the off-day in the middle of the week. Maybe it was just a slate of lackluster games. Whatever it was, Week 12 felt like the longest seven-day stretch of the season. Thankfully, the calendar has flipped over to a new week. If you hadn't felt like we were in the stretch run before, you should definitely feel it now. There are just two more weeks in the fantasy regular season in most leagues.
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 13 waiver wire

So you watched Travis Etienne or Michael Carter go down with an injury and have come seeking waiver wire insurance, have you? Oh boy, do I have just the thing. Might I interest you in an NFL player named Zonovan Knight? No, he's not a Yu-Gi-Oh card or a WWE wrestler. He's a real running back for the New York Jets, who actually flashed quite a lot of juice on Sunday.
2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
2022 NFL season: Coaches with most to prove down the stretch

We've hit the post-Thanksgiving crucible of the NFL season, where the playoff heavyweights separate themselves from the pack, and the featherweights look forward to what might come in the offseason. The pressure of the upcoming weeks can show the resolve of some clubs and the fragility of others. Coaches are...
NFL announces athletes selected for 2023 International Player Pathway program

The NFL announced the names of the 11 athletes, from five countries, selected for the 2023 International Player Pathway (IPP) program. Established in 2017, the IPP program aims to provide elite international athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately work to earn a spot on an NFL roster.
Dolphins-Chargers Flexed to NBC's Sunday Night Football

The NFL announced the Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, December 11 will be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game will move to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. During the 2022 season, flexible scheduling for...
Neil Reynolds' Week 12 Power Rankings

2022 · 9-2-0 The Chiefs were not firing on all cylinders against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, but they never needed to. Kansas City have the NFL’s number one-ranked attack in five major metrics and that’s hardly surprising given the continued excellence of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
2022 NFL season: Three teams better than their records going into Week 13; three that are worse

Bill Parcells famously said, "You are what your record says you are," and from a certain vantage point, he was right. The more games you lose, the harder you make it on yourself to get into the playoffs. Teams that moan and whine about being better than their record don't have much ground to stand on in the actual standings. There's a bottom-line element to a team's record that absolutely can't be dismissed.
Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 12 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 12 of the NFL season. The trio start by breaking down the big 3 games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, Chargers at Cardinals and Raiders at Seahawks. Next, the guys touch on two more games, Buccaneers at Browns and Broncos at Panthers. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss Mike White's start for the Jets against the Bears and then, congratulate Bucky for winning the City Section Division I championship as head coach for Granada Hills Charter.
NFL Fantasy Podcast: Christian Watson a must-start

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start off by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including an impactful injury to a running back stud from last week, the return of Ja'Marr Chase, and the fantasy impact of Deshaun Watson returning from his 11-game suspension. They go on to preview the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Bills and the Patriots and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 13.
Move The Sticks: Dead or alive for teams in playoff contention; should Rams rebuild?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Steelers and Colts. Then, the duo look at the scenario of the Rams tearing it all down and going into rebuild mode. To wrap up the show, the pair pick if certain teams in playoff contention are dead or alive.

