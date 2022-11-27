Read full article on original website
WANE 15
Blackmon Sr., Butt, Chapman among Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame selections
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) – James Blackmon Sr., Richard Butt, and Henry Chapman were among those selected to the 2023 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The class will be honored Wednesday, March 22, 2023. James Blackmon Sr. Marion 1983 Richard Butt Huntington 1954 Henry Chapman * Ft. Wayne Northside 1955 John DeVoe * […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fort Wayne, IN
Bordered by Ohio and Michigan and nicknamed the City of Churches, Fort Wayne the county seat of Allen County, with a 263,886 population as of the 2020 Census. Established in 1794 by the U.S. Army led by General Anthony Wayne, the city was named after him after the American Revolutionary War.
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Kosciusko County Companies Battling It Out For ‘Coolest Thing’ Championship
Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is facing off against Polywood of Syracuse in the championship round of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana.”. Public fan voting to crown a champion began Monday morning at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. Voting closes Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m....
Former Beech Grove basketball coach pleads guilty to OWI; other charges dismissed
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Former Beech Grove boys' basketball coach and teacher Michael Renfro Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Henry County in August. As part of the plea agreement, charges of possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, and public intoxication against Renfro were dismissed.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Indianapolis-based burger company expands operations by opening a third store in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, Indiana – Fort Wayne residents will be getting a new place to enjoy delicious food as soon as next year. An Indianapolis-based burger company will launch its operations in the building that once housed a Fazoli’s restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne next year.
Kokomo police looking for missing 3-month-old and mom
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a 31-year-old mom and her infant daughter. Police say April Spence and her 3-month-old, Dominique, haven’t been seen since November 28. Kokomo police said a missing person report was made to them, but didn’t have any more information about April’s last known whereabouts or if she […]
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne attorney gives insight into Delphi developments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne defense attorney Robert Scremin sat down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson Tuesday after two big developments in the Delphi killings case. On Tuesday, a redacted probable cause was released and the defense for Robert Allen filed a change of venue motion.
WANE-TV
Crumbl Cookies prepares for grand opening, possible expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The wait is nearly over for an upcoming cookie shop prepared to make its mark in Fort Wayne. Crumbl Cookies will be located at Orchard Crossing across from Jefferson Pointe and plans to have its grand opening Friday, Dec. 9. The shop offers a...
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
casscountyonline.com
Receptions in Logansport and Kokomo to honor new chancellor
KOKOMO, Ind. – Receptions have been scheduled in Logansport and Kokomo this week to officially welcome Ethan Heicher into his new role as chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College’s Kokomo Service Area. The public is invited. The events are scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the...
4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges
Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
wfft.com
How Fort Wayne Police are responding to five shootings in three days
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Sunday killing on Rockhill Street and the Monday killing on Monroe Street mark the 23rd and 24th homicides in Allen County this year. That’s still a relatively low number compared to the more than 40 homicides in 2021, but the frequency of this weekend’s shootings is a bit unusual.
wfft.com
Bluffton man sentenced for illegal possession of a gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Bluffton man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Yancie Hunter, 34, had a gun in May 2020, after being convicted of three felony offenses for robbery in Kentucky and Indiana. The felony convictions made it illegal for Hunter to own a gun.
WLFI.com
Indiana woman gets 35-year sentence in death of stepson, 9
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty to three felony charges in the beating death of her 9-year-old stepson has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. Alesha Lynn Miller, 31, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Fox Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting near downtown. Dispatchers say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Fox Avenue, which is near Huestis Avenue. They say the injuries are not life-threatening. This is at least the sixth shooting in Fort...
WANE-TV
Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
theechonews.com
Construction continues on Gas City medical campus
Marion Health Network’s Gas City medical campus, which is under construction just off of I-69 near Payne’s restaurant, is still undergoing development. When fully finished, the four-story building will occupy 100,000 square feet, sit on approximately 100 acres of land and will provide a number of services to the people of Gas City and the surrounding area.
thewildcatonline.com
Warsaw grad and teacher returns as new assistant principal
Warsaw grad and former high school history teacher, Nathan Parker, has returned to WHS in a new role and is adjusting to his first year in administration. Parker has taught history for middle school, high school and has taught elementary physical education. He has always wanted to become an administrator.
WANE-TV
Woman killed after getting out of vehicle on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southbound traffic on I-469 between Maplecrest Road and Wheelock Road was slowed for hours Thursday morning following a fatal crash. Police at the scene confirmed with WANE 15 that a woman died after she was hit by FedEx truck. Police say they’re investigating if the woman was having car trouble and had stepped out of her vehicle to flag someone down when she was struck.
