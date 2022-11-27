ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRGV

No injuries reported in overnight McAllen house fire

No injuries were reported after a McAllen house caught fire overnight. McAllen firefighters say no one was at home when the house went up in flames in a neighborhood near Bicentennial and Nolana. "Our firefighters were able to stop the fire before crossing over to any neighboring homes," said McAllen...
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Internal Investigation Underway Following Brownsville Jail Death

Brownsville police are conducting an internal investigation following the death of a man inside a police jail cell. A detention officer found 28-year-old Edgar Hernandez unresponsive early Tuesday morning. Police internal affairs officers are investigating to determine if Hernandez was being properly monitored after he was booked into the jail...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Fire Investigators Hope To Make Arrests Soon In Brownsville Club Fire

Brownsville fire investigators say they think they know who set a popular Brownsville nightclub on fire last month and hope to secure arrest warrants soon. Investigators have been poring over security camera video that shows four people breaking into the Ibissa Lounge Bar, pouring a flammable liquid, and lighting it.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Stolen vehicle leads to car chase across McAllen and Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody after a suspect led several law enforcement agencies on a car chase across McAllen and Mission Wednesday evening. Ramon Cortez, 35, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to a news release from […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man accused of punching mother and her baby in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man has been taken into custody by police on allegations that he assaulted an 11-month-old and the child’s mother. Sergio Villarreal was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon, abandon/endanger child, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Brownsville Police […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Brownsville police IDs man who died overnight in jail as investigation continues

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old man died overnight while in custody of the Brownsville Police Department, police announced Tuesday. Edgar Hernandez, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to police. “The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an in-custody death that occurred [Tuesday],” police said in a statement emailed to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three vehicles stolen from McAllen residential areas […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing hairnets is normal because “every restaurant is like that” claims employee with 11 point inspection report

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Alamo and La Feria for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” The “Food 4 Thought” program awards eateries with a Top Performer sticker for clean inspection reports. The sticker informs customers of their cleanliness. This week’s Top Performer recipient […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man strangles woman after she receives friend’s call

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is accused of strangling a woman after getting a call from friend, police allege. Juan Rodriguez, 27, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 25 at the 2200 block of Expressway 77 in Brownsville, on charges of aggravated assault family violence by strangulation and interfere with emergency call, Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: Pharr trucker was hauling 45 pounds of cocaine

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 45 pounds of cocaine were seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety during a routine commercial motor vehicle safety inspection this past weekend. Pablo Garcia-Trujillo, 27, of Pharr, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail, DPS stated. […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Police arrest two men on charges of racing in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were arrested Sunday by Harlingen police on charges related to racing. Mark Anthony Cruz, 28, and Jacob Moreno, 17, were both charged with racing on a highway, a class b misdemeanor, according to police. Both were arrested by officers who were monitoring traffic on the 1400 block of West […]
HARLINGEN, TX

