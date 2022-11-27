Read full article on original website
KRGV
No injuries reported in overnight McAllen house fire
No injuries were reported after a McAllen house caught fire overnight. McAllen firefighters say no one was at home when the house went up in flames in a neighborhood near Bicentennial and Nolana. "Our firefighters were able to stop the fire before crossing over to any neighboring homes," said McAllen...
kurv.com
Internal Investigation Underway Following Brownsville Jail Death
Brownsville police are conducting an internal investigation following the death of a man inside a police jail cell. A detention officer found 28-year-old Edgar Hernandez unresponsive early Tuesday morning. Police internal affairs officers are investigating to determine if Hernandez was being properly monitored after he was booked into the jail...
KRGV
Harlingen man pleads not guilty in connection with death of missing Corpus Christi woman
Three years after the disappearance of a Corpus Christi woman, the Harlingen man accused of causing her death now has a trial date set. Anthony Eliff, 47, will go to trial on Feb. 13, 2023, in connection with the shooting death of Elyn Loera. Eliff pleaded not guilty to murder...
kurv.com
Fire Investigators Hope To Make Arrests Soon In Brownsville Club Fire
Brownsville fire investigators say they think they know who set a popular Brownsville nightclub on fire last month and hope to secure arrest warrants soon. Investigators have been poring over security camera video that shows four people breaking into the Ibissa Lounge Bar, pouring a flammable liquid, and lighting it.
Stolen vehicle leads to car chase across McAllen and Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody after a suspect led several law enforcement agencies on a car chase across McAllen and Mission Wednesday evening. Ramon Cortez, 35, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to a news release from […]
KRGV
Man accused of leaving narcotics inside vehicle outside hotel parking lot, Pharr police say
The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of leaving narcotics inside a vehicle at a hotel parking lot, according to the department. On Nov. 19, Pharr police were dispatched to the Pharr Plaza Hotel regarding found narcotics, recovered cocaine, and a GMC pickup truck.
Assault call leads officer to apartment with ‘possibly over 100’ beer cans, roaches
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After officers responded to an assault call that led to a man’s arrest, they discovered what they described as unsanitary conditions at an apartment. Edgar Garcia was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and injury to a child, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. His bond was set at $300,000. On […]
PD: Man accused of punching mother and her baby in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man has been taken into custody by police on allegations that he assaulted an 11-month-old and the child’s mother. Sergio Villarreal was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon, abandon/endanger child, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Brownsville Police […]
Brownsville police IDs man who died overnight in jail as investigation continues
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old man died overnight while in custody of the Brownsville Police Department, police announced Tuesday. Edgar Hernandez, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to police. “The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an in-custody death that occurred [Tuesday],” police said in a statement emailed to […]
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: Suspect leads multiple law enforcement agencies on chase in stolen vehicle
A 35-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in the vehicle he’s accused of stealing, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery in rural McAllen on...
Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three vehicles stolen from McAllen residential areas […]
KRGV
Brownsville police investigating death of man found unresponsive in cell
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with the victim's identity and what charge he was arrested for. Brownsville police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning. Police say 28-year-old Edgar Hernandez was found unresponsive in his cell at about...
Missing hairnets is normal because “every restaurant is like that” claims employee with 11 point inspection report
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Alamo and La Feria for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” The “Food 4 Thought” program awards eateries with a Top Performer sticker for clean inspection reports. The sticker informs customers of their cleanliness. This week’s Top Performer recipient […]
KRGV
Brownsville police searching for suspects involved in Thanksgiving bar fight
Brownsville police are searching for suspects involved in a bar fight on Thanksgiving. Police say the fight was captured on surveillance video. One of the suspects displayed and fired a gun at the scene. Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-548-8477. Police...
BPD: Man strangles woman after she receives friend’s call
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is accused of strangling a woman after getting a call from friend, police allege. Juan Rodriguez, 27, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 25 at the 2200 block of Expressway 77 in Brownsville, on charges of aggravated assault family violence by strangulation and interfere with emergency call, Brownsville […]
DPS: Pharr trucker was hauling 45 pounds of cocaine
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 45 pounds of cocaine were seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety during a routine commercial motor vehicle safety inspection this past weekend. Pablo Garcia-Trujillo, 27, of Pharr, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail, DPS stated. […]
Police arrest two men on charges of racing in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were arrested Sunday by Harlingen police on charges related to racing. Mark Anthony Cruz, 28, and Jacob Moreno, 17, were both charged with racing on a highway, a class b misdemeanor, according to police. Both were arrested by officers who were monitoring traffic on the 1400 block of West […]
