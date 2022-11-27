Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Mary A. Loynds – Cumberland
Mary A. Loynds, 90, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Bayberry Commons, in Pascoag. She was the beloved wife of the late Merrill S. Loynds Jr. Born in Attleboro, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Albert J. and Ann (Zedon) Tebbetts. She resided...
Valley Breeze
Manuel Costa Jr. – Woonsocket
Manuel Costa Jr., 89, of Woonsocket, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in the Friendly Home, Woonsocket. He was the husband of the late Mary A. (Klucznik) Costa, whom he married on June 18, 1955. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Manuel and Mary (Santo) Costa.
Valley Breeze
Theresa J. O’Rourke – Cumberland
Theresa J. (Ukleja) O’Rourke, 84, of Orchard Street, Cumberland, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert O’Rourke Sr. Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Lero) Ukleja, she had lived in Cumberland...
Valley Breeze
All the Monastery lights go on Sunday
CUMBERLAND – The Monastery on Diamond Hill Road will again be humming with activity this Sunday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m., as the lights on some 225 memorial Christmas trees go on. Cumberland’s event isn’t to the level of Pawtucket’s just yet, but this event put on by the Parks and Recreation Department continues to become more popular each year.
Valley Breeze
Pauline E. Paulhus – North Smithfield
Pauline E. Paulhus, 87, of North Smithfield, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022, at The Friendly Home. She was the wife of Gerald B. Paulhus with whom she has been married for 66 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Albertine (Beaudet) Desautels. Pauline and her husband wintered in Sarasota, Fla., for 30 years.
Valley Breeze
Month full of Christmas activities in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Christmas kicks off in Smithfield this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. with the All Lit Up Christmas Parade, followed by a month of Christmas activities to bring cheer to all, say officials. The parade is a local favorite with residents sitting along the parade route beginning...
Valley Breeze
Hearthside for the Holidays
LINCOLN – Tis the season to visit Hearthside House in Lincoln and experience one of the most elaborate Christmas displays in the Blackstone Valley. The ornate mansion holds a certain charm no matter the season, but it lives its best life in December. Hearthside, built circa 1810, is a...
Valley Breeze
Forum on Arnold Mills Historic District called
CUMBERLAND – Forty invitations have gone out to residents and potential participants in the planned future Arnold Mills Historic District in advance of an informational meeting planned for tonight, Dec. 1. As of early this week, only two people had responded, said Cumberland Historic District Commission Chairperson Joyce Hindle-Koutsogiane,...
Valley Breeze
John F. Murphy Jr. – Smithfield
John F. Murphy, Jr., age 89, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. He was the son of the late Dr. John F. Murphy and Lola M. (Gilmore) Murphy. He was raised in Providence, before moving to Greenville, R.I., in 1960. In 2012, he moved to Clearwater, Fla., as a winter resident; he was a summer resident of Narragansett, R.I.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield's Devine, Scituate's Forte receive LEC's Fall All-Academic honors at RIC
PROVIDENCE – Smithfield’s Amara Devine and Scituate’s Serena Forte were among the 22 student-athletes from Rhode Island College who were recently named to the Little East Conference’s Fall All-Academic team. Student-athletes who earned recognition on the all-academic teams were at least a sophomore in academic and...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland Lincoln Community Chorus presents upcoming Holiday Concerts
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Lincoln Community Chorus, a mixed non-audition chorus under the direction of Judith Lynn Stillman, will perform on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 Woodland St., Lincoln. There is no charge; there will be a free will collection. They will...
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket resident remembers brother 40 years after death
WOONSOCKET – Forty years ago, Lt. Peter Riley was a victim of a plane crash that ended the life of eight other members aboard an Air Force B-52. Moments after takeoff, the plane, with a full tank of gas, crashed into a cow pasture in Sacramento, Calif. Riley was 23 years old at the time, and a longtime resident of Woonsocket.
Valley Breeze
Linda A. Westgate – Pawtucket
Linda A. (Courtney) Westgate, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Alice C. (Harman) Courtney of Pawtucket and the late John J. Courtney.
Valley Breeze
Dogs banned from Lincoln athletic fields
LINCOLN – The Lincoln Town Council has updated local ordinances to prohibit dogs from athletic fields, whether they’re on a leash or not. Council President Keith Macksoud and Town Administrator Phil Gould said they were prompted to change Lincoln’s ordinance during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the recently renovated Manville Park a few months back.
Valley Breeze
Open house at Forestdale School Dec. 8
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Christmas Open House will be held at the Forestdale School, 190 School, on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. The North Smithfield Heritage Association will have items available for purchase, including the 2023 historical calendar, North Smithfield throws, puzzles, maps, books and commemorative ornaments.
Valley Breeze
Jackson honored for 50 years of service to Ladd Observatory
LINCOLN – Lincoln resident Francine Jackson has been recognized for 50 years of volunteerism for Brown University’s Ladd Observatory. Known locally for her work on the Lincoln Conservation Commission and Blackstone Valley Historical Society, Jackson’s other great passion is astronomy and sharing her knowledge with others.
Valley Breeze
St. Agatha Senior Group lists winners
WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Citizens Group announces the following celebrations and winners from its Nov. 16 meeting. Celebrating birthdays for November: Doris Burrows, Claire Brodeur, Pauline Belisle, Claire Biron, and Marge Deragon.
Valley Breeze
See 'It's a Wonderful Life' at East Smithfield Library
SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., and Scout Troop 20, will host Good Cheer and Good Citizenship: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. During the holiday season, Scouts from local Troop 20 are hosting this event to invoke...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland police make arrest, set conditions at Lusitana Club
CUMBERLAND – An agreement between the town and the Lusitana Club following a chaotic shooting at the club calls for a suspension, fine, and conditions for operations going forward. The Town Council, in a 4-2 vote Tuesday, approved the agreement, which calls for a seven-day license suspension, from Dec....
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket Holiday Stroll returns this weekend
WOONSOCKET – The 14th Main Street Holiday Stroll will take place this Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 7 p.m. from Market Square to Monument Square. The city and Holiday Stroll Committee have again partnered with the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative to bring the event to life. The Holiday Stroll...
