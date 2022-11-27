CUMBERLAND – The Monastery on Diamond Hill Road will again be humming with activity this Sunday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m., as the lights on some 225 memorial Christmas trees go on. Cumberland’s event isn’t to the level of Pawtucket’s just yet, but this event put on by the Parks and Recreation Department continues to become more popular each year.

CUMBERLAND, RI ・ 16 HOURS AGO