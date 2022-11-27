ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

A conversation with MSCS Interim Supt. Tutonial Williams!

Amid all the administrative turmoil within Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Chief Financial Officer Tutonial ‘Toni’ Williams was asked to serve as interim superintendent, help steady the ship and keep our school system moving forward. So far, almost three months in, she seems to be doing a pretty good job.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a year after Tennessee’s permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties. Lamar (D-Memphis) says the current law is making both areas more dangerous. “Right now, if you look at the data from many of our cities […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATE

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!

Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Trial delayed for murder suspects of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that the Dec. 5 trial date for the suspects in the slaying of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary has been delayed. The trial date was announced in March. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarious Richardson both face first-degree murder charges...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Chilligan Drive in Southwest Memphis just after 6 a.m. The young girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene. There’s no word on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FedEx employee killed at hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Methodist Hospital in the hot seat after cancelling transgender surgeries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Hospital is still under fire from the LGBTQ+ community for cancelling gender-affirming surgeries. Patients who had surgeries cancelled are losing hope, but former patients told ABC24 they’re not surprised. Tuesday, just one day after some gender-affirming surgeries were scheduled to take...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

School closures and cancellations due to severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is monitoring event cancellations, school closures and early dismissals as severe weather moves into the area. Strong storms including heavy rain, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes are expected to hit the Mid-South Tuesday afternoon into evening. Stay with FOX13 for the latest closures and storm...
MEMPHIS, TN

