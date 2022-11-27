ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buies Creek, NC

CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide

Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Sports

Clemson vs. North Carolina: Prediction, pick, spread, ACC Championship Game odds, live stream, watch online

No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 North Carolina meet in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night in a rematch of the 2015 conference title game that kick-started the Tigers' run of six straight College Football Playoff appearances. While this year's showdown in Charlotte won't carry playoff implications for either team, it remains a key pivot point for two programs in two different places in the ACC landscape. Clemson wants to bring the ACC title home for a seventh time in eight years after seeing gets run get snapped in 2021, while North Carolina is hoping to win the school's first ACC football championship since 1980.
CLEMSON, SC

