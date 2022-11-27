No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 North Carolina meet in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night in a rematch of the 2015 conference title game that kick-started the Tigers' run of six straight College Football Playoff appearances. While this year's showdown in Charlotte won't carry playoff implications for either team, it remains a key pivot point for two programs in two different places in the ACC landscape. Clemson wants to bring the ACC title home for a seventh time in eight years after seeing gets run get snapped in 2021, while North Carolina is hoping to win the school's first ACC football championship since 1980.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO