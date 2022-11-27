ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Fallen MPD officer honored by Kiwanis Club

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year was honored Wednesday by the Kiwanis Club of Memphis. 32-year-old Officer Corille Jones was killed in a car accident at Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road while he was responding to a call on Jan. 20, 2022. The […]
WREG

Pedestrian hit by truck in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a truck in Southwest Memphis. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and West Shelby Drive before 6 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the responsible driver […]
wknofm.org

Memphis Homicide Deaths Remembered in Annual Reflection

In a large theater at the University of Memphis on Monday, it took about 20 minutes to read a list of individual names commemorated at the 12th annual Season of Remembrance event. The Shelby County District Attorney’s office has historically hosted the night to offer healing and support to friends...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed at South Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was killed Thursday morning. Police were called to Rosewood Market on S Lauderdale Street around 10:44 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect left the scene in a green sedan. There’s no word on what...
actionnews5.com

2 suspects on the run after juvenile shot at Berclair home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say two suspects are on the run after a juvenile was shot at a home in Berclair. Police responded to the shooting at 5:55 p.m. at a home on Macon Road, where the victim was located and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
localmemphis.com

Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
actionnews5.com

Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Chilligan Drive in Southwest Memphis just after 6 a.m. The young girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene. There’s no word on...
WREG

One dead after shooting on South Lauderdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were at the scene of a shooting in South Memphis that left one person dead Thursday morning. Officers responded to the incident at 1908 South Lauderdale Street just before 11 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspect got away in a green sedan. They also […]
WREG

Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
actionnews5.com

Man with gunshot wound flags down MPD in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department officers were flagged down by a man with a gunshot wound. At 11:56 a.m. the officers were stopped on E.H. Crump Boulevard in Midtown on Wednesay. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD says the man was shot...
WREG

Police officers help starving woman in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
actionnews5.com

One dead after car incident on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car incident on Interstate 40 led to one person losing their life. A person died after driving off the road Thursday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department Dispatch. It was a single-car crash at exit 14 that happened after 3 a.m. Lanes are blocked on...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man wanted in burglary of Whitehaven restaurant, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he broke into a Whitehaven restaurant and stole money earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli on Marlin Road and found that a man had gotten into the restaurant after climbing onto the rooftop, police said.
