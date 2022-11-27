Read full article on original website
Toy drive held in honor of mother murdered in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many, the holiday season is a time to get together with family, but the season can be difficult for those who have lost a loved one. A local church is taking steps to spread the love this year after a member of its congregation was murdered, leaving behind her two young boys.
Fallen MPD officer honored by Kiwanis Club
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year was honored Wednesday by the Kiwanis Club of Memphis. 32-year-old Officer Corille Jones was killed in a car accident at Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road while he was responding to a call on Jan. 20, 2022. The […]
Pedestrian hit by truck in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a truck in Southwest Memphis. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and West Shelby Drive before 6 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the responsible driver […]
Woman steals packages off of East Memphis porch, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a woman who took a package off of an East Memphis porch. The porch pirate struck November 28, just a month before Christmas, according to Memphis Police. Police said that a man got a notification that a package had arrived at...
Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from Memphis business, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a business earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said that the robbery took place just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the MAPCO Express on Winchester Road. The man walked behind...
wknofm.org
Memphis Homicide Deaths Remembered in Annual Reflection
In a large theater at the University of Memphis on Monday, it took about 20 minutes to read a list of individual names commemorated at the 12th annual Season of Remembrance event. The Shelby County District Attorney’s office has historically hosted the night to offer healing and support to friends...
Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
Tennessee Tribune
Evangelist Louise Dowdy Patterson was the ‘Perfect Type’ of First Lady
MEMPHIS, TN — “I can say without reservation that we’re not closing down shop and looking to pack it in,” said Robert S. White II, sharing his thoughts and feelings about the ministry of Louise Dowdy Patterson and her legacy. Mrs. Patterson, widow of the late...
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed at South Memphis store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was killed Thursday morning. Police were called to Rosewood Market on S Lauderdale Street around 10:44 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect left the scene in a green sedan. There’s no word on what...
actionnews5.com
2 suspects on the run after juvenile shot at Berclair home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say two suspects are on the run after a juvenile was shot at a home in Berclair. Police responded to the shooting at 5:55 p.m. at a home on Macon Road, where the victim was located and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
localmemphis.com
Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
actionnews5.com
Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Chilligan Drive in Southwest Memphis just after 6 a.m. The young girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene. There’s no word on...
One dead after shooting on South Lauderdale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were at the scene of a shooting in South Memphis that left one person dead Thursday morning. Officers responded to the incident at 1908 South Lauderdale Street just before 11 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspect got away in a green sedan. They also […]
Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
actionnews5.com
Man with gunshot wound flags down MPD in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department officers were flagged down by a man with a gunshot wound. At 11:56 a.m. the officers were stopped on E.H. Crump Boulevard in Midtown on Wednesay. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD says the man was shot...
localmemphis.com
Germantown parent reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buy out the '3G' schools
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As the city of Germantown works to buy out Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), MSCS officials are asking for a potential new high school to be built if the buyout goes through. The cost is estimated to be between $110 million and $125 million. The city of...
Police officers help starving woman in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
actionnews5.com
One dead after car incident on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car incident on Interstate 40 led to one person losing their life. A person died after driving off the road Thursday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department Dispatch. It was a single-car crash at exit 14 that happened after 3 a.m. Lanes are blocked on...
Brown Baptist gives $1,000 per week for two years to WREG’s Community Changers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brown Missionary Baptist Church has been our anonymous donor for Community Changers all along. The church has donated $1,000 per week over the past two years to organizations working hard to make Memphis better. We are thankful that we get a chance to be in the community making a difference. So Memphis, […]
Man wanted in burglary of Whitehaven restaurant, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he broke into a Whitehaven restaurant and stole money earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli on Marlin Road and found that a man had gotten into the restaurant after climbing onto the rooftop, police said.
