ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mandy Rose Posing in One Piece Swimsuit, Maxxine Dupris, Raquel Rodriguez Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle

UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
411mania.com

MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite

MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
411mania.com

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Affected By Bray Wyatt Symbol On Raw, Candice LeRae Picks Up Win

– Alexa Bliss looks to be falling under Bray Wyatt’s spell again as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, Bliss was backstage with Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview segment with Cathy Kelley. When Belair began talking, Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the Tron behind them as Bliss was looking down with a blank look to her face. Kelley asked Bliss if she had anything to add to Belair and Asuka’s comments, she blinked out of it and smiled and said that Belair was right and Becky Lynch was a “great call” to join the WarGames team:
411mania.com

New Preview Clips for Nikki Bella as Co-Host of USA’s Barmageddon

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is hosting Barmageddon on the USA Network. The show debuts on December 5. USA Network released a new preview clip, which you can see below. Also, hosts Nikki Bella, Blake Shelton, and Carson Daly will be celebrating the premiere on...
411mania.com

Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era

– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”
411mania.com

Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
411mania.com

Dexter Lumis Beats The Miz, Earns Contract On WWE Raw

Dexter Lumis has earned his WWE contract with a win over The Miz on this week’s Raw. Lumis beat Miz on tonight’s show after weeks of feuding with the A-Lister, earning his way back onto the WWE roster. Lumis also got the money that Miz owed him for pretending to stalk Miz, which he proceeded to give out to children at ringside.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl. * Athena...
411mania.com

Aramis Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles

Aramis is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, and Jonathan Gresham. PWG Battle of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.
411mania.com

WWE News: Charles Robinson Apologizes for SmackDown Performance, Digital Executive to Speak at SBJ Media Innovators Conference

– Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson apologized on his social media accounts regarding his in-ring reactions on SmackDown last Friday. You can see his comments below. Robinson wrote, “I apologize for the silly reactions on @wwe #smackdown. I am ridiculous. I try and try to stop reacting but can’t. I know when ‘people’ talk about refs over selling it’s about me. #wrestling #friday”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
411mania.com

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: The Cardonas vs. The Spectaculars

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:. * The Cardonas vs. The Spectaculars (If the Cardonas win, they get five minutes alone with Rolando Freeman; if The Specaaculars win, Rolando will immediately face Matt Cardona for his World Title shot)
NEW ORLEANS, LA
411mania.com

CM Punk Shares Photo Of His Dog Missing Teeth After Rumors Dog Was Struck At All Out

It was reported last month that Larry, the dog of CM Punk, was hurt during the brawl at All Out. The story, which reportedly came from people close to Punk, suggested that the Elite “kicked in” the door to Punk’s locker room and it hit Larry. As a result, the dog’s teeth were loosened and had to be removed.
411mania.com

Dakota Kai Recalls the First-Ever Women’s WarGames Match

– During a recent edition of Getting Over, WWE Superstar Dakota Kai discussed her past experience with WarGames matchups. She competed in the first-ever main roster women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series over the weekend. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Dakota Kai on her experience with WarGames:...
411mania.com

Sgt. Slaughter Recalls His Reconciliation With Vince McMahon, Return to WWE

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discussed his past falling out with Vince McMahon over his GI Joe action figure deal with Hasbro in the 1980s and more and how they later reconciled in the early 90s. Below are some highlights:

Comments / 0

Community Policy