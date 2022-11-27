Syracuse advances to Elite 8 for the first time since 2015
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse advances to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2015, as a late goal from Giona Leibold pushed the Orange past Cornell 1-0 in the NCAA Championship Third Round. Syracuse will host Vermont in the NCAA Championship Quarterfinal next weekend.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
Comments / 0