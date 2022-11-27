ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse advances to Elite 8 for the first time since 2015

By Alex Sims
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse advances to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2015, as a late goal from Giona Leibold pushed the Orange past Cornell 1-0 in the NCAA Championship Third Round. Syracuse will host Vermont in the NCAA Championship Quarterfinal next weekend.

