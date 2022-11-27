Trevor Lawrence finally had his signature moment. With two minutes remaining and trailing by 7, the Jaguars marched down the field and Lawrence threw an amazing touchdown to Marvin Jones Jr., who made an even more incredible catch, to bring the Jaguars to within 27-26 with 14 second remaining.

The Jaguars decided to go for two and Lawrence connected with Zay Jones to put the Jaguars up 28-27 , which is what the final score would be.

Lawrence overcame two fumbles, one lost, to lead his team to victory.

Here's how Lawrence's first 11 games compare to his first 11 from last year.

Game 11s compared

2022: Jaguars 28, Ravens 27

2021: Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14

2022: Attempts: 29-for-37 (78.4%)

2021: Attempts: 23-for-42 (54.8%)

2022: Yards: 321

2021: Yards: 228

2022: Touchdowns: 3

2021: Touchdowns: 1

2022: Interceptions: 0

2021: Interceptions: 1

2022: Rushing yards: 1

2021: Rushing yards: 39

2022: Rushing TDs: 0

2021: Rushing TDs: 0

Totals through 11 games compared

2022 total attempts: 256-for-379 (67.5%)

2021 total attempts: 231-for-398 (58.0%)

2022 total yards: 2,653

2021 total yards: 2,369

2022 total touchdowns: 16

2021 total touchdowns: 9

2022 total interceptions: 6

2021 total interceptions: 10

2022 total rushing yards: 179

2021 total rushing yards: 231

2022 Total rushing TDs: 3

2021 total rushing TDs: 2

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Trevor Tracker 2022: How do Trevor Lawrence's first 11 starts compare to 2021? Here's how