Madison, WI

da chairs
3d ago

You’re young, it’ll be fine for you… maybe go north and help the packers D and gain more experience… you’re a GOD in Wisconsin regardless!

Johnny Mule
3d ago

Jim shouldn’t be surprised, the offense has not improved the mistakes that kill drives or keep drives a live keep happening. Jim turned the offense over to Ingram and crappy play calling continue. The Minnesota game was proof! The last drive started at the 5 yard line and ended at the 35 due to all the penalties. This is in Jim’s control

you're an asshat
3d ago

um, he was hired as an interim head coach. I believe that means he is in charge of coaching duties temporarily.

wisportsheroics.com

Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin

Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
madcitysportszone.com

Takeaways from Luke Fickell's introductory press conference

MADISON — A whirlwind courtship became official Sunday when Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as its new head football coach. Monday brought the first day on the job for the 49-year-old, which was spent touring the facilities, meeting with the current players, getting introduced to important alumni and facing the media for the first time. Here are some of the biggest things we learned from Fickell’s first 36 hours as the Badgers new leader.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy praises Wisconsin's hiring of Luke Fickell, says 'this is how you run a coaching search'

Greg McElroy had some high praise for how Wisconsin handled its coaching search. The Badgers are going with Luke Fickell from Cincinnati. McElroy was shocked and noted how he didn’t see this hire coming. Like many people around the country, he thought that Jim Leonhard was going to get the job after coaching the Badgers to a bowl game.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Bowl Projections For Championship Week

The Wisconsin Badgers lost their final regular season game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Badgers finished their season at 6-6. They are bowl eligible and will be coached in some form by new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers will get a few helpful practices to develop...
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Update on Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner | By Kayla Davis

Hartford, Wi – Michael Turner is a student-athlete who suffered a brain injury at the October 28, 2022 WIAA Level 2 playoff football game at Hartford Union High School. The HUHS training staff, team physician, and Hartford paramedics responded immediately on the sideline, and Michael ended up being transported to Children’s Hospital. With Michael’s parent’s permission an update is being provided on his current condition.
HARTFORD, WI
B100

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

More lane closures scheduled for Madison’s ‘hairball’ intersection this week

MADISON, Wis. — Some lanes of Madison’s hairball intersection east of Monona Terrace will once again be shut down this week as crews work to wrap up construction work for the year. Officials said the outside lanes for both northbound John Nolen Drive and southbound Blair Street will be closed starting Thursday morning and through Friday afternoon. Only one lane...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man located, missing person alert cancelled

MADISON, Wis. — A person earlier reported as missing and endangered Sunday morning by Madison Police was found hours later. The alert was released at 5 a.m. Sunday morning for 23-year-old Eric Scott. According to the alert, Scott was last seen just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday leaving a Madison hospital on the 700 block of South Park Street, which is...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151

MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
MADISON, WI

Community Policy