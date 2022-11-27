ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Homeless woman dies after being shot in the face on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A homeless woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside an abandoned building along Glen Ridge Drive near Wurzbach Road. Police when they arrived they found the woman with gunshot wound to...
Two women dead after a 2-alarm fire at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Two women are dead following a two-alarm fire at a West Side apartment complex. The fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off Eldridge Avenue near Old Highway 90. Officials say an upstairs neighbor who had a key to the apartment below here ran...
Man charged with manslaughter after deadly crash in July

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with manslaughter after crashing a truck into another vehicle, fatally injuring the occupant. Police say 37-year-old Alexander Joseph Castro slammed his truck into the back of a Hondo Accord at high speed. The occupant of the Honda Accord, Alexandra Seybert, was...
Massive fire destroys Flying J Travel Center on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a massive 2-alarm fire at an East Side restaurant Thursday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. at the Denny's in the Flying J Travel Center off North Foster Road near Interstate 10. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said the fire started in...
