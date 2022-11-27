Read full article on original website
One man transported to hospital after being shot several times at car wash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man has been transported to a hospital after being shot several times at a car wash. The shooting occurred Thursday around 7:23 p.m. on South Cibolo Street, towards the Southwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found the victim shot several times in the abdomen...
San Antonio teen arrested after driving through New Braunfels plaza, crashing into building, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old from San Antonio was arrested after he allegedly drove through Main Plaza in New Braunfels and then crashed into a building and ran off, according to police. New Braunfels police said the teen driver, identified as Brennon Smith, was traveling on West San Antonio...
Homeless woman dies after being shot in the face on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A homeless woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside an abandoned building along Glen Ridge Drive near Wurzbach Road. Police when they arrived they found the woman with gunshot wound to...
SAPD: Man asleep inside house killed in apparent drive-by shooting on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Ingram Road and inside Loop 410.
Texas Teen Arrested After Driving Through Plaza, Crashing Into Building
According to police, the suspect ran off after the incident.
Schertz man charged with manslaughter after causing fatal July crash on Highway 281
SAN ANTONIO – A Schertz man whose truck was going more than twice the legal speed limit when it rear-ended another vehicle this summer, killing the driver, was arrested Wednesday on a manslaughter charge. Alexander Castro, 37, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. and is being held in...
Denny’s kitchen fire spreads through Flying J along I-10 on East Side, destroys building
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a massive fire at a Flying J and Denny’s along Interstate 10 on the East Side on Thursday morning. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said they initially got a call about a fire in the restaurant’s kitchen at 5:15 a.m. The restaurant is attached to the Flying J in the 1800 block of Foster Road, near I-10.
Two women dead after a 2-alarm fire at West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are dead following a two-alarm fire at a West Side apartment complex. The fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off Eldridge Avenue near Old Highway 90. Officials say an upstairs neighbor who had a key to the apartment below here ran...
Police seek suspect who shot man in neck during deadly shootout at hookah bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person responsible for the shooting death of a man outside a Northwest hookah bar back in October. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Oct. 15 Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock Road and De Zavala Road. Police said Amari...
Man charged with manslaughter after deadly crash in July
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with manslaughter after crashing a truck into another vehicle, fatally injuring the occupant. Police say 37-year-old Alexander Joseph Castro slammed his truck into the back of a Hondo Accord at high speed. The occupant of the Honda Accord, Alexandra Seybert, was...
Report: Converse police officer charged with DWI flipped vehicle several times, denied being the driver
SAN ANTONIO – A Converse police officer accused of driving drunk flipped his vehicle several times and told officers he was not behind the wheel, San Antonio police records obtained Wednesday show. Officer Juston Alexander, 23, was taken into custody Friday night after the single-vehicle crash at Applewhite Rd....
Loop 410 construction on Northwest Side may cause traffic delays on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO - Construction is going to cause major delays on the Northwest Side on Tuesday. TxDOT said that there will be alternating lane closures on north and southbound lanes of Loop 410 from Bandera Road to Marbach Road. The lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 4...
34-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the pedestrian accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 5300 block of Rigsby Avenue, near Bermuda Drive and Highway 87, just outside Loop 410.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road.
23-Year-Old Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 6000 block of IH-10 West.
San Antonio police seek suspect in robbery at Southeast Side restaurant
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery at a La Puntada restaurant on the city’s Southeast Side. According to San Antonio police, on November 25 at 8:56 a.m., a man threatened a woman for her car keys in the 100 block of Goliad Road.
Man in critical condition after shootout with law enforcement officers in Floresville
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 33 year old is in critical condition after shooting at Wilson County Deputies in Floresville. It began at around 2:30 P.M. Tuesday when Deputies spotted the man walking along U.S. 181. They were searching for him as he was wanted for a probation violation in Guadalupe County.
