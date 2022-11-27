ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allure

Jennifer Lopez's Latest Pedicure Makes a Strong Case for Bedazzled Toes

Take a mocha nail polish color, throw sparkling embellishment into the mix, and you'll have yourself a pedicure that's festive yet lavish. Jennifer Lopez quite literally put a pep in her step with a holiday pedicure dripping in Swarovski crystals. The dazzling pedicure was finessed by manicurist Tom Bachik, who...
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Thanksgiving Photos Include Miles and Luna Pulling the Wishbone

Chrissy Teigen has gone on record saying Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday, and even though she's expecting a baby, she didn't let that stop her from prepping a full feast for her family again this year. Both she and husband John Legend shared photos and videos from their festivities on Instagram, including the adorable moment their kids, Luna (6) and Miles (4), pulled the wishbone together.
E! News

Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration

Watch: Kardashians Being Nostalgic for 9 Minutes Straight. Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception. While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday

Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Collin Morikawa marries longtime girlfriend Katherine Zhu in gorgeous ceremony

Collin Morikawa is a married man. The 25-year-old PGA Tour star wed his longtime girlfriend, Katherine Zhu, on Saturday in a gorgeous ceremony, complete with a cameo from their adorable dog, Koa. “11.26.22. A day we will remember forever,” Zhu posted Monday on Instagram, where she shared a pair of pics from the couple’s big day. In the photographs, Morikawa can be seen kissing Zhu at the altar while Koa — dressed in a tux, no less — lays beside the bride’s veil. Morikawa gushed over Zhu’s post on Monday, writing, “❤️ my wife.” Morikawa and Zhu’s glamorous nuptials comes nearly a year after the...
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Massive Christmas Tree As She Begins To Decorate For The Holidays: Watch

Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
Parade

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Pose in Matching Camo Outfits for Thanksgiving Photo

The "No Doubt" songstress is making it known that she is thankful for her husband–today and every day. Stefani took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a sweet selfie of her and her hubby as they smiled for the camera. The black and white photo captured the pair, who both donned camouflage outfits while Stefani wore a white cowboy hat and Shelton opted for a trucker hat.
TMZ.com

GloRilla Warns Women Not to Fall for Guys in the Club

GloRilla is pushing her 'F.N.F' banner year to the limit … with very explicit instructions for her female fan base: steer clear of falling in love inside the club!!! Sorry, Usher. The Memphis rapper woozily posted a vid early Monday morning with a scathing PSA for women who fall...
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Paired a Sparkling Black Gown with Long Gloves for Porsha’s Wedding

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member nailed wedding guest style in this elegant outfit. When it comes to a wedding guest look, Kandi Burruss is always on top. Earlier this year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member reunited with two alums — Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille — for the luxurious wedding of Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. For the occasion, Kandi rocked a sleek and stunning hot pink velvet midi dress with spaghetti straps and a deep V neckline, completing the look with strappy black heels with bejeweled embellishments, a sparkling necklace and cuff, and a short hair chop.
POPSUGAR

Willow Smith's Low-Rise Pants Come With Crystal-Lined Hip Cutouts

It may have been Will Smith's big night at the "Emancipation" premiere on Nov. 30, but all eyes were on Willow's edgy outfit. The "Psychofreak" singer attended the Los Angeles screening in a black cropped vest and low-rise hip-cutout pants from Stella McCartney's spring 2023 collection. These weren't your average cutout pants though: both side cutouts were shaped like a half star wrapped around the hip and lined with silver crystals for some added sparkle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is Every Stubborn Toddler as She Adorably Refuses to Look at the Camera

Sterling Mahomes, bless her tiny soul, was not having it with Brittany Mahomes‘ photoshoot at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, and all toddler parents will be able to relate to the mama’s comical struggle to get her daughter to look at the camera. Captioning her Instagram post “Sterling said no to photos today, but she’s still cute😂😍❤️ #gochiefs,” the soon-to-be mom of two shared a few snaps of her and Sterling’s coordinating outfits, and the 1-year-old looked anywhere but the camera in a hilarious show of determined resistance. In one snap, the tiny tot is distractedly munching on a snack while gazing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
BGR.com

Kanye West is no longer buying Parler

Kanye West, known legally as Ye, is no longer buying the conservative social media platform Parler. Ye had originally announced his intent to purchase Parler back in October. He made the move after he had been suspended from both Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic remarks. The artist claimed that, by purchasing Parler, he would protect “conservative opinions.”
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto and Garcelle Beauvais Help Raise $1 Million for Sean Penn’s CORE

Auctioning off artwork from Leonardo DiCaprio’s personal collection, Wyclef Jean’s guitar and a trip to Rio for a private concert with singer Anitta helped Sean Penn’s disaster relief organization, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), raise over $1 million in just a few hours on Wednesday night in Miami. Held at Soho House Beach and timed to the annual Art Week, which blankets the city with celebrities, socialites, art collectors and their major spending power, DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Soleil Moon Frye, Nyle DiMarco, The Webster’s Laure Heriard Dubreuil and Aaron Young, Patricia Velasquez, Diplo, Rande Gerber and many more, all turned...
MIAMI, FL
POPSUGAR

