wymt.com
First Lady Britainy Beshear announces new drop off locations for EKY toy drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced some new locations folks from across the state can drop off toys for the upcoming toy drive. The Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive will benefit children affected by historic flooding in several...
wymt.com
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
wymt.com
Ky. man lives outside for a week to raise awareness for homelessness
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting today and for the next seven days, a Jessamine County man will intentionally live in an uninsulated dilapidated shack. He’ll stick it out with a thin mattress and little food. Johnny Templin is living in this uninsulated dilapidated shack that has been moved...
wymt.com
Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With rising costs and inflation, people in Lexington are struggling during this time of the year, and some people are even turning to pawn shops for help. For some people on a fixed income or those who just don’t have the means, food, gas and medical...
wymt.com
Family and friends gather to remember Governor John Y. Brown Jr.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family remembered the colorful life of former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown Jr. as the public was invited to witness the former governor lying in state in the capitol rotunda. “I just keep thinking, man he would love this right now,” Pamela Brown, Brown’s...
wymt.com
Memorial service held for former Ky. Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A memorial service was held Wednesday afternoon for former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown, Jr., who died last Tuesday at the age of 88. The service took place at the State Capitol building in Frankfort, where Brown lied in state on Tuesday. The room was filled...
wymt.com
Kentucky shop with Cocaine Bear merch anticipating release of inspired movie
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a story that is stranger than fiction, but has been the inspiration behind a horror film set to be released in early 2023. The story of Cocaine Bear is that of a black bear found dead in Georgia in 1985 after ingesting 40 kilos of cocaine.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police hold food drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police posts across the state are collecting donated nonperishable food items for families in need during the holidays. A statement from police says the “Cram the Cruiser” drive is set for Dec. 2. Troopers will be at grocery and retail stores accepting...
wymt.com
After scathing reports, Beshear announces changes to juvenile justice system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor announces a major change to the Department of Juvenile Justice. This comes after multiple riots, people getting hurt and accusations of sexual assault and cover-ups exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters. Thursday, Beshear announced the creation of an all female juvenile detention center in Campbell...
wymt.com
Good Question: How is the location of the World Cup chosen?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Team USA is moving forward in the world cup. They defeated Iran one to zero. The match was played in Qatar. The location of the world cup leads up to today’s good question. Good Question: How is the location of the world cup chosen?. As...
wymt.com
Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
wymt.com
Kentucky struggles early in win over Bellarmine
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It certainly wasn’t pretty, but Kentucky got the win over Bellarmine 60-41. Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 18 points. The Wildcats (5-2) struggled early, shooting only 30 percent from the field and went into the locker room tied 21-21. Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed 12 rebounds.
wymt.com
Pikeville football is ready for another round in Lexington
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The current state champions are ready for another round at Kroger, against a familiar playoff foe, Raceland. These two teams have some history, meeting in the playoffs for the last five years, with Pikeville winning last year 36-7 at Semi-State. “Well we just gotta first of...
wymt.com
Crews work to rescue two dogs who fell off cliff in Red River Gorge
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two hikers had to call for help on Monday after their dogs fell down a steep cliff in the Red River Gorge. Officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) posted on their Facebook page that the dogs got ahead of the pair and fell approximately 80 feet.
wymt.com
Rich Scangarello out as offensive coordinator at Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A long rumored move is now official. A UK spokesperson tells WYMT that Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello no longer holds the position. Scangarello served one season at the position and faced decreased support over the course of the year from Big Blue Nation. The Wildcats...
wymt.com
Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary high school football coach Mike Holcomb is retiring after a spectacular career. The Madison Central head coach made it official Wednesday afternoon in Richmond. Holcomb, a Nelson County native, began his 35-year run as a head coach at Breathitt County in 1983 replacing another gridiron...
