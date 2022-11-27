Matchups, times for 3 local teams vying for state title

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local high school football teams are headed to Canton to compete for a OHSAA football state championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, view matchups and times for each of those teams below:

Division V – Friday, 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Ironton (15-0) vs. No. 2 South Range (15-0)

This is the first time South Range has advanced to a football state championship game since losing in the state semifinals in 2005 and 2017.

Division III – Friday, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Canfield (13-1) vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-1)

Canfield will make their second ever appearance in the state championship game. In 2005, the Cardinals lost to Toledo Central Catholic 31-29.

DIVISION VII – Division VII – Saturday, 3 p.m.

No. 7 New Bremen (12-3) vs. No. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)

This crop of senior talent led by Dom Prologo have reached the state semifinals three consecutive years .

Warren JFK is seeking their third state title (1991, 2016) and has finished state runner-up four times (1989, 1992, 2006, 2020).

All game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

