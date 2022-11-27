ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Matchups, times for 3 local teams vying for state title

By Zach Verdea
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEgWw_0jPFyS4C00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local high school football teams are headed to Canton to compete for a OHSAA football state championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, view matchups and times for each of those teams below:

Division V – Friday, 10:30 a.m.
No. 1 Ironton (15-0) vs. No. 2 South Range (15-0)

This is the first time South Range has advanced to a football state championship game since losing in the state semifinals in 2005 and 2017.

Division III – Friday, 3 p.m.
No. 3 Canfield (13-1) vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-1)

Canfield will make their second ever appearance in the state championship game. In 2005, the Cardinals lost to Toledo Central Catholic 31-29.

DIVISION VII Division VII – Saturday, 3 p.m.
No. 7 New Bremen (12-3) vs. No. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)

This crop of senior talent led by Dom Prologo have reached the state semifinals three consecutive years .

Warren JFK is seeking their third state title (1991, 2016) and has finished state runner-up four times (1989, 1992, 2006, 2020).

All game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clevelandbrowns.com

OHSAA Football State Championships set to take place in Canton

High School Football is making its way back to Canton for the 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Football State Championship. The seven division championships are slated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and will showcase 7 high schools located in one of the 13 Northeast Ohio counties: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Columbiana, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumball and Wayne.
CANTON, OH
akronlife.com

Then & Now: Firestone Country Club

August 2003: For decades, golf legends have descended upon Akron to tee off at Firestone Country Club in August. The club, built in 1929 by Harvey Firestone for his Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. employees, held its first professional tournament, the Rubber City Open, in 1954. It’s most known for hosting the World Golf Championships that showcases the best golfers, including Tiger Woods, who won it a record 18 times. Akron Life’s 2003 story by Jim McGarrity about the World Golf Championships’ NEC Invitational championed volunteers who did everything from picking up players arriving on private jets to sitting at the hospital bedside of a player’s wife. The event’s name changed to Bridgestone Invitational in 2005, and the tournament held its last round at Firestone in 2018.
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
artsinstark.com

Loren Veigel to Perform at St. Timothy’s Church in Massillon, Ohio

St. Timothy’s Church will host a free Advent organ recital by Loren Veigel on Wednesday, December 7, at noon. Everyone is welcome. Loren C. Veigel served 31 years in secondary choral music education. He received a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Mount Union College and a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from the University of Arizona.
MASSILLON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area

If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
CANTON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

57K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy