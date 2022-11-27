ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Maxwell, Dickens Fest, Johnnyswim, Holiday Parade in this week’s ‘Things To Do’

December comes in with a rush of holiday-themed events, from the Dickens Fest in Medford, N.J. to the Newark Winterfest in Delaware. In Philly, there’s a new holiday parade, Maxwell and Johnnyswim are in town, and Santa Paws is raising money for a good cause. For those not quite in the holiday spirit just yet: The Philadelphia Eagles kickoff at home at 1 p.m. Sunday. Fans wanting to get up close and personal with players could also participate in the 17th annual “Bowl with the Birds” event in Cherry Hill.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

City of Philadelphia asking for artist submissions for permanent Harriet Tubman statue

Philadelphia is looking for artists to design a permanent statue of Harriet Tubman that will be installed outside of City Hall. The city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE) and the African American Historic Statue Advisory Committee will accept bids for the statue design until Jan. 26. It will be the first statue of an African American historic female figure in the city’s public art collection.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Philadelphia

Philadelphia (or Philly for short) is a great city, but sometimes you just need to get out of the concrete jungle and explore what else is out there. Luckily, the city is surrounded by small towns, historical landmarks, beautiful nature trails and iconic areas – all perfect for a day trip from Philadelphia. So whether you’re looking to explore some history, get your tourist on, or want to take a hike, here are 20 day trips from Philadelphia that are definitely worth the trip.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Bucks County

- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phillygrub.blog

Rivers Casino Philadelphia Restaurants

The city’s first casino, Rivers Casino Philadelphia, is ideally situated on the lovely Delaware River Waterfront. The Rivers Casino Philadelphia, formerly known as SugarHouse Casino, is near the vibrant Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. It previously housed the Jack Frost Sugar Refinery. The city’s top spot for gambling and entertainment,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Fundraiser created to front the cost of SEPTA Key cards for newly-arrived asylum seekers

A new fundraiser in Philadelphia is working to provide SEPTA Key cards to asylum seekers that recently arrived in Philadelphia from Texas. In recent weeks, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent five buses carrying more than 150 asylum seekers to the city, a move Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has called “purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families as pawns.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area

Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

City announces road closures ahead of tree lighting and holiday parade

The city of Philadelphia is preparing to kick off winter holiday festivities with a tree-lighting ceremony tomorrow and a holiday parade Saturday, Dec. 3. Because of these events, the city has announced road closures on Thursday and Saturday, along with parking restrictions and detours on SEPTA routes. On Thursday, starting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pandemic curfew soon to be a permanent fixture in Philly

Philadelphia implemented a curfew for teens amid a rise in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Now, City Council has approved a measure to make the nighttime restrictions for young people permanent. The curfew requires those under 18 to be inside by 10 p.m. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said there...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

What State Is Philadelphia In?

Philadelphia is a city of many neighborhoods with distinct personalities. The city reflects the heritage of the Quaker ancestry of its founder, William Penn. The city was also the location of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. Philadelphia is located on the Fall Line, which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
