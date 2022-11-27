Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Maxwell, Dickens Fest, Johnnyswim, Holiday Parade in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
December comes in with a rush of holiday-themed events, from the Dickens Fest in Medford, N.J. to the Newark Winterfest in Delaware. In Philly, there’s a new holiday parade, Maxwell and Johnnyswim are in town, and Santa Paws is raising money for a good cause. For those not quite in the holiday spirit just yet: The Philadelphia Eagles kickoff at home at 1 p.m. Sunday. Fans wanting to get up close and personal with players could also participate in the 17th annual “Bowl with the Birds” event in Cherry Hill.
City of Philadelphia asking for artist submissions for permanent Harriet Tubman statue
Philadelphia is looking for artists to design a permanent statue of Harriet Tubman that will be installed outside of City Hall. The city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE) and the African American Historic Statue Advisory Committee will accept bids for the statue design until Jan. 26. It will be the first statue of an African American historic female figure in the city’s public art collection.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Philadelphia
Philadelphia (or Philly for short) is a great city, but sometimes you just need to get out of the concrete jungle and explore what else is out there. Luckily, the city is surrounded by small towns, historical landmarks, beautiful nature trails and iconic areas – all perfect for a day trip from Philadelphia. So whether you’re looking to explore some history, get your tourist on, or want to take a hike, here are 20 day trips from Philadelphia that are definitely worth the trip.
billypenn.com
10 things to look for at Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market
Philadelphia’s annual winter pop-up markets are back, filling Dilworth Park, the City Hall courtyard, and Love Park with nearly 200 vendors offering gifts, food, and a bustle of colorful activity. It’s a fun place to be, whether you’re shopping or just strolling through. You can go with...
PhillyBite
The Best Restaurants in Bucks County
- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
You Could Be On The Today Show at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA Thursday
Here's some exciting news. One of my favorite places to visit during the holidays (all year long, actually) is going to be featured on national TV tomorrow morning, bright and early, according to social media reports. It's Peddler's Village in Lahaska. The Village announced that TV crews from NBC TV's...
phillygrub.blog
Rivers Casino Philadelphia Restaurants
The city’s first casino, Rivers Casino Philadelphia, is ideally situated on the lovely Delaware River Waterfront. The Rivers Casino Philadelphia, formerly known as SugarHouse Casino, is near the vibrant Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. It previously housed the Jack Frost Sugar Refinery. The city’s top spot for gambling and entertainment,...
philadelphiaweekly.com
20 Best Hoagie Spots in Philly: 5-Star Sandwiches from Philadelphia Delis & Italian Markets
First things first, we do Hoagies in Philly, not subs. A hoagie is a sandwich on a long roll, cut down the middle but never, ever sliced all the way through. Filled with deli meat, veggies, condiments, and tons of cheese, here are the 20 best hoagies in Philadelphia!. 1....
Fundraiser created to front the cost of SEPTA Key cards for newly-arrived asylum seekers
A new fundraiser in Philadelphia is working to provide SEPTA Key cards to asylum seekers that recently arrived in Philadelphia from Texas. In recent weeks, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent five buses carrying more than 150 asylum seekers to the city, a move Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has called “purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families as pawns.”
Philly’s past meets its future in the final show at the Neon Museum
In the final weeks of the short, bright life of the Neon Museum of Philadelphia, the collection of historic neon signs culled from the city’s streets is joined by the work of 13 contemporary artists who are recent transplants to Philadelphia. “Philly Based” features mostly international artists from countries...
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
'Horrible experience': Neighbor recalls finding woman decapitated inside Philadelphia home
"I'm here thinking I'm going to go apply pressure to the wound while I called the cops to help her out," said Mary Liz, who discovered the body. "I'm not thinking that I'm going to see what I saw."
phillyvoice.com
City announces road closures ahead of tree lighting and holiday parade
The city of Philadelphia is preparing to kick off winter holiday festivities with a tree-lighting ceremony tomorrow and a holiday parade Saturday, Dec. 3. Because of these events, the city has announced road closures on Thursday and Saturday, along with parking restrictions and detours on SEPTA routes. On Thursday, starting...
A Langhorne Bagel Shop’s Sudden Closure Leaves an Opening for a New Food Spot
The sudden closure has left many customers wondering what will come next for the popular shopping location. A popular bagel shop in Bucks County has suddenly closed, but many are hopeful that something just as good will take its place. Chris Rollins wrote about the closure for 94.5 PST. Einstein...
Pandemic curfew soon to be a permanent fixture in Philly
Philadelphia implemented a curfew for teens amid a rise in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Now, City Council has approved a measure to make the nighttime restrictions for young people permanent. The curfew requires those under 18 to be inside by 10 p.m. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said there...
Major break in Philadelphia’s Boy in the Box’ cold case
This story originally appeared on 6abc. A major new development in one of Philadelphia’s highest-profile unsolved mysteries. Philadelphia police sources say they have identified the child known as “the boy in the box.”. The body of the young boy was found in a box on the side of...
fox29.com
Local community enraged by holiday vandals who cut lights on beloved Christmas tree
The tree that stands at the Bridesburg Recreation Center was lit on Saturday night with a celebration that included an appearance from Santa himself. A longstanding holiday tradition in the community of around 6,500, residents were angered to find the tree in darkness a night after it was lit up to mark the Christmas season.
Warrington Couple Find Their Dream Home Thanks to a Wrong Turn
The homeowners found their dream estate by chance while driving through Bucks County. A Bucks County couple is feeling rather lucky after a chance sighting helped them to secure the home of their dreams. Laura Hoover wrote about the lucky coincidence for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Larissa and Joshua Weiskopf found...
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What State Is Philadelphia In?
Philadelphia is a city of many neighborhoods with distinct personalities. The city reflects the heritage of the Quaker ancestry of its founder, William Penn. The city was also the location of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. Philadelphia is located on the Fall Line, which...
