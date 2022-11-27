Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska officially welcomes Marcus Satterfield as new OC under Matt Rhule
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will be leaving the SEC to coach at Nebraska in the same role. The news was confirmed by Nebraska football on Thursday morning. Satterfield will be the offensive coordinator for the Cornhuskers as part of Matt Rhule’s new coaching staff at Nebraska. Satterfield’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal, including 2 members of 2022 recruiting class
Three Nebraska players have decided to enter the transfer portal as of Thursday. The portal continues to be madness around college football, and that is no different with the Huskers in the midst of welcoming Matt Rhule. The three players are wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, linebacker Ernest Hausmann and offensive...
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Satterfield confirms hiring, role on Matt Rhule's Nebraska staff
Marcus Satterfield has a new home. The former South Carolina offensive coordinator is set to take the same position at Nebraska. He joins the Huskers’ staff under new head coach Matt Rhule. Satterfield has worked under Rhule in the past. The two were together at Temple, Baylor and the...
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit program
Nebraska football stands during a practice.Photo by(Nebraska Football/Nebraska Athletics Communications Office) Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is looking at visiting the Nebraska football program, per Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.
Husker Mash: Context belongs with certain Rhule stat, his initial conversation with Trev, the quote to note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. It's something you've maybe heard come up, or a conversation you've taken part in yourself: Matt Rhule's record against ranked teams while he was at Baylor. It's...
Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule bringing long-time assistant to Nebraska staff, per report
Matt Rhule is reportedly bringing a familiar face with him to Nebraska. The news was reported by Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman. Ed Foley coached with Rhule at Temple, Baylor, and the Carolina Panthers. Foley has mainly worked with special teams when with Rhule. Other position groups that Foley has coached in the past are TE and O-line.
Former Nebraska Interim Football Coach Mickey Joseph Arrested
Joseph was detained by police Wednesday after a domestic disturbance.
Kearney Hub
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
saturdaytradition.com
Here's everything Matt Rhule said during his introductory press conference at Nebraska
Matt Rhule is taking the helm of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He was officially introduced as the new head coach at a Monday afternoon press conference. While Rhule’s most recent stop was a disappointing stint in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, he comes to Lincoln as a proven builder at the collegiate level. Rhule most notably build a program at Temple and rebuilt the foundation at Baylor following the Art Briles scandal.
Keisei Tominaga guides Nebraska to blowout of BC
Keisei Tominaga tied a career high with 23 points off the bench and Nebraska dominated just before and after halftime
Nebraska's AD details Matt Rhule's secret visit to Lincoln
A big part of landing Matt Rhule as Nebraska's head coach was an in-season visit to Lincoln. Athletic Director Trev Alberts details how the Huskers pulled it off.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph, former Nebraska interim HC, arrested in Lincoln on suspicion of domestic violence
Mickey Joseph is making some more headlines. This time, it’s not for a good reason. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln after officers concluded an investigation at a separate residence. The Lincoln Police Department stated in their release that usually press releases aren’t done for these kinds of situations, but because of who Joseph is it was necessary.
KSNB Local4
Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree line drive. He is facing...
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
1011now.com
Woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman killed in a crash Monday in Lincoln has been identified. According to an accident report, Lyn Linder, 80, was killed in the crash on Highway 2 around 4:30 p.m. According to the report, Linder was as traveling westbound in a silver Prius on Nebraska...
klkntv.com
101 stolen catalytic converters worth $30,300 found at Lincoln shop, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it found dozens of stolen catalytic converters after searching an auto shop. Officers served a warrant at Victory Auto on Cornhusker Highway on Sunday morning. The owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, was the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen catalytic...
