Matt Rhule is taking the helm of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He was officially introduced as the new head coach at a Monday afternoon press conference. While Rhule’s most recent stop was a disappointing stint in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, he comes to Lincoln as a proven builder at the collegiate level. Rhule most notably build a program at Temple and rebuilt the foundation at Baylor following the Art Briles scandal.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO