saturdaydownsouth.com
Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss standout RB, confirms future plans
Quinshon Judkins isn’t going anywhere. The Ole Miss standout running back announced Thursday that he will be staying in Oxford to play for Lane Kiffin. In the transfer portal era, it’s never guaranteed that a star player with remaining eligibility will return to the team for next season. Judkins tweeted Thursday that he has re-upped with The Grove Collective for NIL deals at Ole Miss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss DB announces plans to enter transfer portal
Ole Miss defensive back MJ Daniels announced Wednesday via social media that he will be entering the transfer portal. He will have 2 years of eligibility remaining. He originally withdrew his name from the transfer portal last January. The sophomore from Mississippi rarely saw the field in 2022 after making...
desotocountynews.com
Referees suspended after controversial end to basketball game
The three men who refereed a recent Center Hill-North Panola boys’ basketball game that originally gave the Cougars a one-point victory have been disciplined by the area supervisor of officials. Barring appeals, the head referee of the school-day contest won’t be able to work any more games through the...
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
Memphis-area school closures due to Tuesday’s severe weather
UPDATE: MSCS will dismiss all schools early today ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather. All after-school activities and after-care are canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — See below to stay up to date with the latest closings due to Tuesday’s weather threat.
Human remains found in Mississippi woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm. Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi. Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution...
wtva.com
Human remains found near Saltillo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating human remains found in the Saltillo area. Sheriff Jim Johnson posted on social media that deputies responded to the scene and closed off the area. He said all evidence will be sent to the state crime lab for possible...
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
Police presence shuts down highway in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A large police presence Monday night shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch but authorities did not say what caused the closure. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
Police: Mississippi woman tricked victim into staying at house, then stole guns other items during the night
Investigators say a Mississippi woman has been arrested after she convinced a man to let her stay overnight and that proceeded to steal guns, a laptop computer and other items from his house,. Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, has been charged with grand larceny. Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s...
Pedestrian struck, killed on HWY 51
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian has died following a crash on Highway 51 North early Wednesday morning. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the pedestrian was struck on the highway near Fite Road just after 6 a.m. He was later pronounced dead by Memphis Fire. Shelby County Deputies along with Tennessee Highway troopers investigated […]
