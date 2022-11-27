Read full article on original website
Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
Jeff Brohm says coaching Purdue's players with a chip on their shoulders 'are a lot of fun to coach'
Jeff Brohm joined Joel Klatt’s Breaking the Huddle to discuss Purdue’s upcoming matchup with Michigan for the B1G Championship Game. Brohm likes where his team is at and has been at this season and feels that his crew can compete with the B1G powerhouse. “I think we’ve gradually...
Purdue: 5 reasons Boilers will pull off biggest upset in B1G title game history
Whatever happens next for Purdue seems like a bonus to what has been accomplished this season, as the Boilermakers have won 8 games, the conference’s West Division crown, a trip to Indianapolis for the title game and likely a bowl destination to a warm-weather locale. If it can find...
Cade McNamara reveals official transfer commitment to Iowa
Cade McNamara announced his intention to enter the transfer portal after the conclusion of Michigan’s regular season. On Thursday night, McNamara took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Iowa, staying in the B1G. McNamara led the Wolverines to an 11-1 regular season record in 2021, including a win...
Purdue might not make Rose Bowl with win over Michigan in B1G Championship, per report
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports put out an interesting tweet regarding Purdue and the Rose Bowl. Typically, the Rose Bowl consists of the conference champions from the B1G and the Pac-12. If Purdue were to defeat Michigan in the B1G Championship Game, it would be assumed that the Boilermakers would be heading to Pasadena.
Purdue football: 3 matchups Boilermakers must win to pull upset
The Boilermakers’ margin for error Saturday night will be narrow. Purdue, a 16.5-point underdog to undefeated Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game, will find itself facing deficits in many of the positional and individual matchups against the Wolverines. But that doesn’t mean the Boilermakers can’t win the game. Rather, they’ll need to locate, then exploit, a few matchups where they think they might be able to gain an advantage.
Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance
Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
Gus Johnson has Heisman Trophy predictions for Michigan QB JJ McCarthy
Gus Johnson recently had high praise for J.J. McCarthy. Johnson joined Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit to discuss Michigan and the College Football Playoff. The conversation then turned to McCarthy, and how the QB has proved people wrong in 2022. “I think this weekend, Joel (Klatt) and I are gonna...
Michigan football: Wolverines owe Cade McNamara a debt of gratitude
Without Cade McNamara, Michigan would have been lost at the quarterback position. If it weren’t for McNamara leading a charge to beat Rutgers in 2020, a 48-42 triple-OT victory, the Wolverines locker room probably would have hit an all-time low under coach Jim Harbaugh. It would have been difficult to rally the troops and get everyone on board for a championship run in 2021, but McNamara took it upon himself to lead the way.
Matt Weiss calls Cade McNamara 'a Michigan legend' following QBs entry into transfer portal
Matt Weiss is heaping some high praise on one of his former players. The Michigan QBs coach complimented quarterback Cade McNamara for his time with the Wolverines. McNamara helped Michigan go 12-2 and win the B1G Championship for a berth in the College Football Playoff. He completed just over 64% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.
The B1G 10: Ryan Day wanted to do it his way. Michigan couldn't be happier
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten:. This all began when Urban Meyer gave Ryan Day the ceremonial whistle to transition from one coach to another at Ohio State. Here’s your ready-made program. Don’t screw it up. But Day didn’t follow the...
Zach Edey powers Purdue to win over Florida State, keeps Boilermakers' unbeaten streak alive
Zach Edey is on fire for Purdue this season. Wednesday night’s game against Florida State was no different. Edey played a huge role in the 79-69 win over the Seminoles. Edey scored 25 points and also had 8 rebounds while making 3 free throws. The Boilermakers as a whole...
Anthony Carrie, 4-star RB via 2024 class, includes 3 B1G programs in top 12
Anthony Carrie went on social media to release his top 12 schools on Wednesday. The B1G had the second-most teams on it with three. On the B1G side, Carrie is interested in Michigan State, Penn State, and Michigan. Other schools that made the cut were Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.
Jim Harbaugh sweeps B1G's Coach of the Year Awards following undefeated regular season
Jim Harbaugh is getting recognized for his work with Michigan this season. Harbaugh has Michigan undefeated through the regular season after knocking off Ohio State. Harbaugh was voted as the B1G Coach of the Year by the coaches and media. This comes after Harbaugh replaced by his offensive and defensive coordinators from last season.
JJ McCarthy expresses appreciation for Cade McNamara: 'That guy has done so much for me'
J.J. McCarthy emerged as the starting quarterback for Michigan in the 2022 season. The sophomore played in 11 games as a freshman as the backup behind Cade McNamara, and while he was No. 2 on the depth chart for the season opener, he started in Week 2 and has been at the helm ever since.
CFP chair reveals committee's takeaways from Michigan-Ohio State game
Michigan-Ohio State was undoubtedly the biggest game of the 2022 college football season in terms of postseason impact. The College Football Playoff selection committee followed in the footsteps of the AP Top 25, electing to rank Michigan No. 2 and Ohio State No. 5 after the Wolverines’ 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes.
Collins Acheampong, 4-star Michigan ATH pledge, flips commitment to ACC program
Collins Acheampong had been committed to the Michigan Wolverines since July, his pledge coming weeks after an official visit to Miami. However, the Hurricanes remained in the hunt for the services for the 4-star recruit from California that holds an athlete designation. And, on Tuesday, days before the Wolverines’ game against Purdue for the B1G Championship — a win putting Michigan in the College Football Playoff — Acheampong announced on his Twitter account that he would flip his commitment from Michigan to Miami.
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
Heather Dinich explains 'really strong case' for Michigan to land No. 1 spot on CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff committee will be releasing its new rankings Tuesday night, and one question that a lot of people will be asking is will Georgia remain as the No. 1 team in the country?. Yes, the Bullodgs did beat their rival Georgia Tech badly, however, they struggled some...
Andy Katz explains why he considers Purdue No. 1 in the country: 'They are looking like a Final Four Team'
Andy Katz has been impressed with Purdue’s start to the 2022-23 season. The Boilermakers, a Sweet 16 team in March, are 6-0 and are coming off a 75-56 victory over Duke on Sunday in Portland to win the Phil Knight Invitational. In Katz’s eyes, Matt Painter’s team is No....
