ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara reveals official transfer commitment to Iowa

Cade McNamara announced his intention to enter the transfer portal after the conclusion of Michigan’s regular season. On Thursday night, McNamara took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Iowa, staying in the B1G. McNamara led the Wolverines to an 11-1 regular season record in 2021, including a win...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: 3 matchups Boilermakers must win to pull upset

The Boilermakers’ margin for error Saturday night will be narrow. Purdue, a 16.5-point underdog to undefeated Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game, will find itself facing deficits in many of the positional and individual matchups against the Wolverines. But that doesn’t mean the Boilermakers can’t win the game. Rather, they’ll need to locate, then exploit, a few matchups where they think they might be able to gain an advantage.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance

Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Gus Johnson has Heisman Trophy predictions for Michigan QB JJ McCarthy

Gus Johnson recently had high praise for J.J. McCarthy. Johnson joined Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit to discuss Michigan and the College Football Playoff. The conversation then turned to McCarthy, and how the QB has proved people wrong in 2022. “I think this weekend, Joel (Klatt) and I are gonna...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Wolverines owe Cade McNamara a debt of gratitude

Without Cade McNamara, Michigan would have been lost at the quarterback position. If it weren’t for McNamara leading a charge to beat Rutgers in 2020, a 48-42 triple-OT victory, the Wolverines locker room probably would have hit an all-time low under coach Jim Harbaugh. It would have been difficult to rally the troops and get everyone on board for a championship run in 2021, but McNamara took it upon himself to lead the way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Weiss calls Cade McNamara 'a Michigan legend' following QBs entry into transfer portal

Matt Weiss is heaping some high praise on one of his former players. The Michigan QBs coach complimented quarterback Cade McNamara for his time with the Wolverines. McNamara helped Michigan go 12-2 and win the B1G Championship for a berth in the College Football Playoff. He completed just over 64% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Anthony Carrie, 4-star RB via 2024 class, includes 3 B1G programs in top 12

Anthony Carrie went on social media to release his top 12 schools on Wednesday. The B1G had the second-most teams on it with three. On the B1G side, Carrie is interested in Michigan State, Penn State, and Michigan. Other schools that made the cut were Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals committee's takeaways from Michigan-Ohio State game

Michigan-Ohio State was undoubtedly the biggest game of the 2022 college football season in terms of postseason impact. The College Football Playoff selection committee followed in the footsteps of the AP Top 25, electing to rank Michigan No. 2 and Ohio State No. 5 after the Wolverines’ 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Collins Acheampong, 4-star Michigan ATH pledge, flips commitment to ACC program

Collins Acheampong had been committed to the Michigan Wolverines since July, his pledge coming weeks after an official visit to Miami. However, the Hurricanes remained in the hunt for the services for the 4-star recruit from California that holds an athlete designation. And, on Tuesday, days before the Wolverines’ game against Purdue for the B1G Championship — a win putting Michigan in the College Football Playoff — Acheampong announced on his Twitter account that he would flip his commitment from Michigan to Miami.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy