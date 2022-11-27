Without Cade McNamara, Michigan would have been lost at the quarterback position. If it weren’t for McNamara leading a charge to beat Rutgers in 2020, a 48-42 triple-OT victory, the Wolverines locker room probably would have hit an all-time low under coach Jim Harbaugh. It would have been difficult to rally the troops and get everyone on board for a championship run in 2021, but McNamara took it upon himself to lead the way.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO