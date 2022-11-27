Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Dominate Texas A&M, Improve to 6-0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball improved to 6-0 on the season Wednesday Night, defeating Texas A&M 74-42 at Allen Fieldhouse for the Jayhawks’ first time since 2003. The margin of victory is the largest for KU against Texas A&M and the Jayhawks snap an 11-game losing streak to the Aggies.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Pirates in Big 12/BIG EAST Battle Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 9 Kansas (7-1) is set to host Seton Hall (4-3) in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on ESPN with Mark Neely and Dalen Cuff calling the action. TIPOFF. For...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Volleyball Takes on Miami (Fla.) in NCAA First Round
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 18-10 (8-8 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 19-10 (12-6 ACC) Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in Lincoln, Nebraska for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament First Round. First serve will take place at 4:30 p.m. CT at the Devaney Center on Thursday, December 1.
kuathletics.com
🏈 Nine Jayhawks Named to All-Big 12 Teams
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks had nine players named All-Big 12 on Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced, headlined by defensive back Cobee Bryant as a first-team selection, along with quarterback Jalon Daniels, tight end Mason Fairchild, center Mike Novitsky and defensive end Lonnie Phelps as second-team selections.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Prepare to Renew Series with Texas A&M
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball returns home to Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday evening for a non-conference matchup with former Big 12 Conference foe Texas A&M. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by Big 12 NOW with Josh Klingler and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.
kuathletics.com
🏈 Hometown Legend John Hadl Passes Away at 82
LAWRENCE, Kan. — John Hadl, a homegrown football legend at the University of Kansas who went on to become a professional football star, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 82 years old. Hadl made a name for himself at Lawrence High School as an all-state halfback for the...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Leipold Signs New Contract With Kansas Through 2029 Season
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced Tuesday that National Coach of the Year candidate Lance Leipold has signed a new contract with the Jayhawks. The new contract, which can be viewed here, keeps Leipold under contract through the 2029 season. The six-time national champion and fastest...
Leipold's lucrative contract details revealed
LAWRENCE (AP) – Lance Leipold has signed his lucrative contract extension at Kansas, which includes a massive pay raise for the Jayhawks' football coach along with his assistants and staff, and could keep him tied to the school through the 2029 season. Under terms of the contract, which was agreed to last week and made […]
Lance Leipold contract confirms big commitment to football program.
The details for the new contract for the Kansas Jayhawks head coach were released today.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kcur.org
What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
inkansascity.com
The Eagles Give Kansas City a Night of Nostalgia Journeying Through Decades of Hits
The year 2022 signifies two significant milestones for the Eagles: the 50th anniversary of their debut Eagles album and the 45th anniversary of their most successful album, the classic-rock mainstay Hotel California. To commemorate that, the band announced a transcontinental tour—one that will continue well into 2023. On Thanksgiving Eve,...
KAKE TV
Thanksgiving weekend in Kansas saw big jump in DUI arrests, KHP says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report and it shows that there were nearly double the amount of DUIs in 2022 as there were in 2021. They also noted that there were three fatal crashes over the holiday weekend as well.
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County.
kcur.org
For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud
When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
Big increase in DUI arrests in Kansas over the Thanksgiving holiday
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Figures from the special traffic enforcement conducted by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) over the Thanksgiving holiday show a nearly double increase in the number of arrests for DUI. In 2020, 17 people were arrested for DUI. In 2021, that number dropped to 15. This year, 29 people were arrested for […]
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
bluevalleypost.com
Rally House sports apparel retailer opens new Overland Park store
Hours of operation at this new store are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 1o a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. Key quote: “It’s amazing to see another store unveiled in Overland Park,” District Manager Tammy Hamilton said in a statement. “The fans in this area are always eager to show team spirit and hometown appreciation, and Rally House Stanley Square is ready to supply the necessary gear for everyone to do just that!”
WIBW
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry’s Shortstop was know as the king of convenience while also featuring memorable food, but new ownership is in town and a new look is here. “They come in and they bought the place,” said Tammy Volz, manager of the new SQRL, pronounced Squirrel. “They totally redid the floors, new paint job, we’re waiting for a new kitchen, new gas pumps, new gas lighting outside, new ceilings out there, lightning, it’s really been nice.”
