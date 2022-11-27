ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know

One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
FLINT, MI
15 Free Things to Do in Flint, MI

Located on the banks of the Flint River, the city of Flint in Michigan is the county seat of Genesee County, with a population of 81,252 as of the 2020 census. The city is the birthplace of the automobile company General Motors, thereby earning the nickname "Vehicle City." Fur trader...
FLINT, MI
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal

Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
FLINT, MI
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
What population decline means for Michigan and its residents

Often referred to as “human capital” by scholars, people are the engines for economic prosperity. Most economists believe the more people living and working in our towns and cities, the more likely it is we’ll all be better off because of the innovation, activity and money swirling about.
MICHIGAN STATE
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
DETROIT, MI
Burton, MI
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

