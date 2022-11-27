ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Bengal Marvin Jones helps Cincinnati move into tie with Baltimore for AFC North lead

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
Shortly after the Bengals' 20-16 win against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, the Jacksonville Jaguars earned a dramatic, 28-27 win against Baltimore to drop the Ravens to 7-4 this season and into a tie for first place with Cincinnati in the AFC North.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's 67-yard field-goal attempt came up just short as time expired.

Jaguars receiver Marvin Jones, in his second season in Jacksonville after spending four seasons with the Bengals from 2012 to 2015, had an acrobatic catch from quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the touchdown that pulled the Jags within one just before a successful two-point conversion with 14 seconds left.

It was one of three catches in the game for Jones, who had 1,729 receiving yards on 134 catches with 15 touchdowns over three seasons of action with the Bengals.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

