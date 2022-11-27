ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Dennis Lingo Jr
3d ago

praying 🙏 always better to find someone to talk to please bring her back to her family and friends safe Lord God

10 Tampa Bay

Missing Palm Harbor man found, sheriff's office says

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Update: Paul Andrews was located in Dunedin, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. He has been reunited with family. A silver alert has been issued for the 72-year-old after he was last seen by a family member at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. He was leaving his house on Seton Circle near Trevor Road in Palm Harbor.
PALM HARBOR, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies searching for 2 missing and endangered kids from Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office wants the public to keep an eye out for two missing and endangered children. Arissa Johnson, 12, and Nariah Johnson, 11, were last seen on Monday at 18711 SE 93rd Place. The sheriff's office says they may have been picked up...
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough deputies: Woman held against her will rescued from house

DOVER, Fla. — Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescued a woman who they say was being held against her will at a home in Dover. The sheriff's office says the dispatch center received several phone calls Friday on reports of someone being held against their will — authorities later learned the woman tried to call. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home off Wilkinson Drive.
DOVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers

Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
OCALA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash in Collier County leaves Tampa driver dead, 4 passengers injured, FHP says

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Tampa is dead and four other passengers were left with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the left lane, just south of Exit 111 (Immokalee Road). But for some reason, the car reportedly drove off the road and crashed into several trees.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 people arrested in Winter Haven gas station attack

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police arrested a man and woman who authorities say attacked another man with a baseball bat at a Winter Haven gas station. Jose Torres, 44, and 44-year-old Aracelis Santiago each face charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, with Torres facing an additional charge of criminal mischief, according to a Winter Haven Police Department news release.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
