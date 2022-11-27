ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan DT Mazi Smith still allowed to play despite felony weapons charge

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge following an Oct. 7 incident in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County court records show. Smith was arraigned in 15th District Court in Ann Arbor on Thursday, a day after charges were filed by the county prosecutor’s office. While details remain limited, Ann Arbor police say they pulled Smith over at 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 7 for speeding.
The Ann Arbor News

