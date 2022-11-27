Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignationThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leaderThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Related
Michigan DT Mazi Smith still allowed to play despite felony weapons charge
Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge following an Oct. 7 incident in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County court records show. Smith was arraigned in 15th District Court in Ann Arbor on Thursday, a day after charges were filed by the county prosecutor’s office. While details remain limited, Ann Arbor police say they pulled Smith over at 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 7 for speeding.
Budding chemistry between Pickens, Pickett fueling Steelers
PITTSBURGH — George Pickens called it back in April. Minutes after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the wide receiver in the second round of the NFL draft, Pickens described the team’s decision to pair him with first-round pick Kenny Pickett as “a blessing.”. Fast forward seven months and...
As college football openings grow, Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff becomes target
It’s that time of the year for hirings, firings and the around-the-clock nature of the college football coaching carousel. And with things just getting underway as the calendar gets ready to flip to December, members of Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff at Michigan are already being targeted. According to...
Highest-paid college football coaches 2022: Lane Kiffin extension, Luke Fickell contract
Want to know just how much money the highest-paid college football coaches make? Click here to find out Nick Saban's salary and the top 10 highest-paid coaches.
Study: Detroit Lions fans tweet more about booze than anybody in NFL
ALLEN PARK -- Much has been said about Detroit Lions fans through the years. They’re a loyal group, gluttons for punishment, hungry for a winner and taste of postseason success for the first time and decades. But it also turns out that they tweet about booze more than any...
Lions draw red-hot Trevor Lawrence: ‘If you’re not careful, he’ll pick you apart’
ALLEN PARK -- Trevor Lawrence has displayed flashes of brilliance, with the former first-overall quarterback pick playing at a high level while leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to two wins in three weeks. Through the last three games, Lawrence has completed 76.85% of his passes for 815 yards with six touchdowns...
Detroit Lions host pair of defensive backs for tryouts, add 1 to practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted a pair of defensive backs for tryouts, eventually signing one to their practice squad. Chris Wilcox and Jarren Williams were in Allen Park for tryouts, per the league’s transaction wire. Williams, a cornerback who spent two seasons with the New York Giants, was signed to Detroit’s practice squad.
Important basics on winter storm structure over Michigan
There is a very common layout to the various strips of weather associated with a winter storm. Here’s a brief breakdown on where the heavy snow, ice storm and rain areas are situated in a winter storm. Firstly, we meteorologists always use the center of a storm system as...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0