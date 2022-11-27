ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football vote

By Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQ682_0jPFxWYt00

Here is the ballot submitted by Avalanche-Journal sportswriter Don Williams in The Associated Press Top 25 weekly college football poll.

1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. TCU, 4. Southern California, 5. Alabama, 6. Ohio State, 7. Tennessee, 8. Clemson, 9. Penn State, 10. Washington, 11. LSU, 12. Utah, 13. Oregon, 14. Notre Dame, 15. UCLA, 16. Oregon State, 17. Kansas State, 18. Florida State, 19. South Carolina, 20. North Carolina State, 21. North Carolina, 22. Purdue, 23. Texas, 24. Illinois, 25. Tulane.

Comments / 0

Related
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy